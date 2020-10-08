WarnerMedia Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Restructuring

The AT&T-owned company is seeking to reduce costs by as much as 20% as the pandemic drains income from movie tickets, cable subscriptions and TV ads, according to people familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley to Acquire Eaton Vance for $7 Billion

The bank is buying fund manager Eaton Vance just days after completing its takeover of discount broker E*Trade Financial, continuing its shift away from trading toward steadier, simpler businesses like money management.

Facebook Removes Network Tied to Conservative Group Over Fake Accounts

The social-media giant pulled 200 accounts and other content linked to Turning Point USA, a conservative political youth group, for posing as fake users to praise President Trump and criticize Joe Biden.

McDonald's Boosts Sales With Drive-Throughs and Travis Scott

McDonald's said its U.S. sales have bounced back from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to sped-up drive-throughs and a meal promotion with musician Travis Scott.

SoftBank-Backed Greensill Looks to Raise Fresh Capital

The supply-chain finance company said demand is booming for its financing tools during the pandemic, but it is also facing client defaults, regulatory scrutiny and loosening ties from partner firms.

IBM to Spin Off Services Unit to Accelerate Cloud-Computing Pivot

IBM plans to spin off a major part of its information-technology services operations, as the 109-year-old tech pioneer sharpens its focus on the faster-growing cloud-computing business and AI.

Banks' Arctic Financing Retreat Rattles Oil Industry

Defenders of the oil-and-gas industry are fighting back against banks who want to stop financing new Arctic-drilling projects, fearing it could be a harbinger of an unbankable future for fossil-fuel companies.

Moderna Vows to Not Enforce Covid-19 Vaccine Patents During Pandemic

The move means other drugmakers or governments wouldn't need to fear that Moderna would try to block any other Covid-19 vaccines the company argues are based on any proprietary technology.

Harvard Spins Out Natural-Resources Team, Ending Long Chapter at Endowment

The university's endowment has spun out its natural-resources team into an independent investment firm that will take over some of the endowment's portfolio of orchards, farms and plantations.

Dollar General to Open Stores Aimed at Wealthier Shoppers

The discount chain plans to open a new brand of stores called Popshelf that mostly sells things shoppers don't need but might want, such as party supplies, home decor or beauty products.