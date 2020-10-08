AMD Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Xilinx

AMD is in advanced talks to buy rival chip maker Xilinx, people familiar with the matter say, in a deal that could be worth more than $30 billion and mark the latest big tie-up in the rapidly consolidating industry.

U.S. Appeals Injunction Halting TikTok Ban

The Trump administration is appealing a federal court injunction blocking it from imposing a download ban on TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app that the government contends poses a national-security threat.

HCA Healthcare Plans Return of $6 Billion in Pandemic Relief, Loans

HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's largest hospital chains, said it would pay back federal pandemic relief, the latest indicator of the $1 trillion hospital sector's rebound from pandemic-inspired disruption.

Citadel Securities to Buy NYSE Market-Making Unit of IMC

The electronic trading giant will bolster its already huge presence at the New York Stock Exchange by buying the NYSE market-making business of smaller rival IMC Financial Markets, the companies said.

Morgan Stanley Finds Money in the Cushion

Developments in Washington left Morgan Stanley with a sizable capital cushion. Using that capacity to buy Eaton Vance, even fully priced, is better than many alternatives.

Takeda, Other Firms Test Covid-19 Convalescent-Plasma Treatment

The experimental treatment for hospitalized Covid-19 patients is derived from the convalescent plasma of people who have recovered from the new coronavirus.

FDA Warns Mask-Cleaner Battelle Over Inadequate Reporting

Batelle's mask-decontamination system, awarded federal contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars, has triggered worries from health-care workers.

WarnerMedia Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Restructuring

The AT&T-owned company is seeking to reduce costs by as much as 20% as the pandemic drains income from movie tickets, cable subscriptions and TV ads, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shaq, MLK's Son, Former Disney Executives Team Up to Create SPAC

Three former high-ranking Walt Disney executives are teaming up with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s sons to make acquisitions in the media and technology industries.

Frontier Communications Bankruptcy Fees Are Too High, Judge Rules

Frontier Communications Corp. and the investment bank that guided it through bankruptcy, Evercore Group LLC, were told by a judge Thursday to go back to the drawing board on their fee arrangement, which creditors had called too pricey.