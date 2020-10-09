Why Disney World Is Open but Disneyland Is Closed

It's a tale of two Orange Counties as Florida and California have adopted different approaches to reopening during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The German Car Industry Musters for a New Tech Battle

VW and Daimler want to develop their own software operating systems, even as the rest of the auto industry embraces Google.

AMD Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Xilinx

AMD is in advanced talks to buy rival chip maker Xilinx, people familiar with the matter say, in a deal that could be worth more than $30 billion and mark the latest big tie-up in the rapidly consolidating industry.

Hospital Chain to Return $6 Billion in Pandemic Aid Ahead of Schedule

HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's largest hospital chains, said it would pay back federal pandemic relief, the latest indicator of the $1 trillion hospital sector's rebound from pandemic-inspired disruption.

U.S. Appeals Injunction Halting TikTok Ban

The Trump administration is appealing a federal court injunction blocking it from imposing a download ban on TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app that the government contends poses a national-security threat.

Antibody Drugs Touted by Trump Could Be Next to Get Authorized for Covid-19

President Trump's endorsement of an experimental Covid-19 drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has raised expectations for a type of medicine that could be authorized for public use within weeks or even days.

WarnerMedia Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Restructuring

The AT&T-owned company is seeking to reduce costs by as much as 20% as the pandemic drains income from movie tickets, cable subscriptions and TV ads, according to people familiar with the matter.

Alibaba Stock Hits Record

The recent rally has lifted Alibaba's market value above $800 billion, cementing its position as one of the world's most valuable technology companies and opening a gap between it and Tencent.

London Stock Exchange Sells Italian Exchange for $5.1 Billion

The deal is aimed at alleviating antitrust concerns about the potential bond trading dominance of the proposed $15 billion tie-up between LSE and Refinitiv.

Citadel Securities to Buy NYSE Market-Making Unit of IMC

The electronic trading giant will bolster its already huge presence at the New York Stock Exchange by buying the NYSE market-making business of smaller rival IMC Financial Markets, the companies said.

