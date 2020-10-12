Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
WSJ's Most Sustainably Managed Companies Finds Tatung and Kering Topping Innovation List

The category's leaders come in two kinds: tech hardware and electronics, or clothing and footwear. 

 
How Airbnb Pulled Back From the Brink

Lessons from the home-sharing giant's near-death experience: Focus on the core business, keep expenses low and listen to customers; "I did not know that I would make 10 years' worth of decisions in 10 weeks," its CEO said. 

 
Twilio to Acquire Customer-Data Firm for $3.2 Billion

Twilio agreed to acquire Segment, a software provider that focuses on helping businesses track customer data. 

 
British Airways CEO Departs as Parent IAG Seeks Revamp

Parent IAG replaced British Airways' chief executive, moving to shake up the senior ranks at several of its most important airlines as the industry faces a crisis. 

 
Santander Debt Surges as Investors Take a Risky Bet on Redemption

Investors are betting Spanish lender Banco Santander won't be able to make interest payments on a risky form of bank debt. In a strange twist of events, instead of shunning the debt, investors are scooping it up. 

 
Ant Group Taps Millions of Its Own Users for Early-Bird IPO Funds

The financial-technology behemoth raised nearly $9 billion last week from mutual funds sold on its platform to individual investors, who had to agree to lock up their money for 18 months. 

 
Airlines Brace for Years of Lower Demand

European carriers lost more than $35 billion in revenue amid the pandemic, and the industry may not recover until 2024. 

 
An October Amazon Prime Day Opens a Remade Holiday Shopping Calendar

Retailers want the holiday buying season to hit full speed in October as they brace for a sluggish end to the shopping year. Walmart, Target and Amazon are among the retailers starting online holiday deals this week. 

 
Apple's New iPhone 12 With 5G Technology Carries High Expectations

Some see the new smartphone spurring consumer upgrades and record sales, while others question the appeal of faster speeds. 

 
Opioid Crisis Pushes Drugmaker Mallinckrodt to File for Bankruptcy

The company, weighed down by litigation related to opioids and a multiple-sclerosis treatment, said it agreed a proposed restructuring that would reduce its total debt by about $1.3 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1315ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 5.57% 123.5775 Delayed Quote.59.33%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.49% 1.6688 Delayed Quote.-54.58%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -1.69% 101.75 Delayed Quote.-75.02%
KERING SA 1.31% 589.4 Real-time Quote.-0.58%
MALLINCKRODT PLC -31.19% 0.75 Delayed Quote.-78.51%
TATUNG CO., LTD. 0.83% 18.15 End-of-day quote.-13.57%
TWILIO INC. 6.82% 327.82 Delayed Quote.211.60%
WALMART INC. 1.61% 145.0965 Delayed Quote.20.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pIndia announces economic stimulus to boost demand by $10 billion
RE
01:25pBrazil Potash eyes fundraising round after U.S. elections
RE
01:24pBritain on trade tightrope as fresh tariffs loom in aircraft spat
RE
01:23pCLIMATE CHANGE POSES 'PROFOUND THREAT' TO GLOBAL GROWTH : IMF chief
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13pTech stocks extend Wall Street rally on stimulus hopes
RE
01:10pBoE's Bailey sees little intrinsic value in Bitcoin
RE
01:10pFABIO PANETTA :  A digital euro for the digital era
PU
01:07pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 214,108 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 213,614 In Previous Report On Oct. 11
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Earnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4SYNAIRGEN PLC : SYNAIRGEN : Professor Stephen Holgate receives Knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group