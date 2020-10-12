WSJ's Most Sustainably Managed Companies Finds Tatung and Kering Topping Innovation List

The category's leaders come in two kinds: tech hardware and electronics, or clothing and footwear.

How Airbnb Pulled Back From the Brink

Lessons from the home-sharing giant's near-death experience: Focus on the core business, keep expenses low and listen to customers; "I did not know that I would make 10 years' worth of decisions in 10 weeks," its CEO said.

Twilio to Acquire Customer-Data Firm for $3.2 Billion

Twilio agreed to acquire Segment, a software provider that focuses on helping businesses track customer data.

British Airways CEO Departs as Parent IAG Seeks Revamp

Parent IAG replaced British Airways' chief executive, moving to shake up the senior ranks at several of its most important airlines as the industry faces a crisis.

Santander Debt Surges as Investors Take a Risky Bet on Redemption

Investors are betting Spanish lender Banco Santander won't be able to make interest payments on a risky form of bank debt. In a strange twist of events, instead of shunning the debt, investors are scooping it up.

Ant Group Taps Millions of Its Own Users for Early-Bird IPO Funds

The financial-technology behemoth raised nearly $9 billion last week from mutual funds sold on its platform to individual investors, who had to agree to lock up their money for 18 months.

Airlines Brace for Years of Lower Demand

European carriers lost more than $35 billion in revenue amid the pandemic, and the industry may not recover until 2024.

An October Amazon Prime Day Opens a Remade Holiday Shopping Calendar

Retailers want the holiday buying season to hit full speed in October as they brace for a sluggish end to the shopping year. Walmart, Target and Amazon are among the retailers starting online holiday deals this week.

Apple's New iPhone 12 With 5G Technology Carries High Expectations

Some see the new smartphone spurring consumer upgrades and record sales, while others question the appeal of faster speeds.

Opioid Crisis Pushes Drugmaker Mallinckrodt to File for Bankruptcy

The company, weighed down by litigation related to opioids and a multiple-sclerosis treatment, said it agreed a proposed restructuring that would reduce its total debt by about $1.3 billion.

