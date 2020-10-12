Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/12/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Wisconsin Says Foxconn Doesn't Qualify for Subsidies

Wisconsin officials have denied a request by Foxconn Technology Group for the first payments in what had been envisioned as $3 billion in state subsidies for a major technology complex. 

 
Disney Elevates Streaming Unit in Reorganization

The changes aim to give priority to Disney's streaming video businesses, creating new units that will produce content for digital and traditional platforms, a shift that echoes similar moves by other entertainment giants. 

 
Facebook Bans Content Denying the Holocaust on Its Platforms

Facebook said it would begin removing Holocaust denials or distortions from its social media platforms following years of complaints from civil rights groups that the company tolerated hate speech. 

 
Zoom Will Need to Start Phoning It In

The videoconferencing superstar has become a household name but will soon need to show it can tap new markets. 

 
WSJ's Most Sustainably Managed Companies Finds Tatung and Kering Topping Innovation List

The category's leaders come in two kinds: tech hardware and electronics, or clothing and footwear. 

 
How Airbnb Pulled Back From the Brink

Lessons from the home-sharing giant's near-death experience: Focus on the core business, keep expenses low and listen to customers; "I did not know that I would make 10 years' worth of decisions in 10 weeks," its CEO said. 

 
Global Companies Are Caught Between New Taxes and a Trade War

The prospect of a higher corporate tax rate isn't so unappealing when set against the risk of a chaotic global trade and tax war. 

 
Twilio to Acquire Customer-Data Firm for $3.2 Billion

Twilio agreed to acquire Segment, a software provider that focuses on helping businesses track customer data. 

 
British Airways CEO Departs as Parent IAG Seeks Revamp

Parent IAG replaced British Airways' chief executive, moving to shake up the senior ranks at several of its most important airlines as the industry faces a crisis. 

 
Santander Debt Surges as Investors Take a Risky Bet on Redemption

Investors are betting Spanish lender Banco Santander won't be able to make interest payments on a risky form of bank debt. In a strange twist of events, instead of shunning the debt, investors are scooping it up.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.49% 1.6688 Delayed Quote.-54.58%
FACEBOOK INC 4.27% 275.75 Delayed Quote.28.84%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.19% 52 End-of-day quote.-21.45%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -1.69% 101.75 Delayed Quote.-75.02%
KERING SA 1.31% 589.4 Real-time Quote.-0.58%
TATUNG CO., LTD. 0.83% 18.15 End-of-day quote.-13.57%
TWILIO INC. 7.67% 329.72 Delayed Quote.211.60%
