Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Johnson & Johnson Pauses Covid-19 Vaccine Trials Due to Sick Subject

The company says an independent committee is reviewing the subject's illness, and it will review the medical information before deciding whether to restart the studies. 

 
Blackstone-Backed Lender Is Set for IPO

Finance of America Equity Capital, a Blackstone Group-backed consumer-lending platform, is set to go public with a $1.9 billion valuation in a merger with blank-check company Replay Acquisition. 

 
PC Demand During Pandemic Fuels Strongest U.S. Market Growth in a Decade

Remote work, study and home entertainment in the midst of the pandemic boosted personal-computer sales in the third quarter. 

 
Southwest Airlines to Challenge Rivals at O'Hare and in Houston

The carrier is pushing into two of the largest U.S. airports, signaling its plan to grab market share from United and American, bigger rivals hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Wisconsin Says Foxconn Doesn't Qualify for Subsidies

Wisconsin officials have denied a request by Foxconn Technology Group for the first payments in what had been envisioned as $3 billion in state subsidies for a major technology complex. 

 
Disney Elevates Streaming Unit in Reorganization

The changes aim to give priority to Disney's streaming video businesses, creating new units that will produce content for digital and traditional platforms, in a shift echoing similar moves by other entertainment giants. 

 
Cosco Shipping to Raise About $940 Mln via Sale of CIMC Stake

Cosco Shipping Development will raise $939.8 million by selling its stake in China International Marine Containers (Group) to a state-owned investment management company. 

 
Facebook Bans Content Denying the Holocaust on Its Platforms

Facebook said it would begin removing Holocaust denials or distortions from its social media platforms following years of complaints from civil rights groups that the company tolerated hate speech. 

 
Zoom Will Need to Start Phoning It In

The videoconferencing superstar has become a household name but will soon need to show it can tap new markets. 

 
Global Companies Are Caught Between New Taxes and a Trade War

The prospect of a higher corporate tax rate isn't so unappealing when set against the risk of a chaotic global trade and tax war.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 2.50% 0.82 End-of-day quote.-10.87%
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.48% 4.16 End-of-day quote.31.65%
FACEBOOK INC 4.27% 275.75 Delayed Quote.34.35%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.19% 52 End-of-day quote.-21.45%
REPLAY ACQUISITION CORP. -0.58% 10.225 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -1.36% 39.19 Delayed Quote.-27.40%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.46% 54.97 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aJGB futures trim gains as Nikkei strength dents safe-haven demand
RE
01:55aMalaysia ministry of finance says it has not approved any government financing or guarantee to any airline
RE
01:50aAustralia investigating reports that China has halted coal imports
RE
01:49aChina's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens
RE
01:47aSoftBank Vision Fund seeking cash for blank-cheque firm
RE
01:46aSoftBank Vision Fund seeking cash for blank-cheque firm - source
RE
01:45aTINEXTA S P A : 13 Oct 2020 Tnexta - Tinexta enters the Cybersecurity market
PU
01:35aCGG : Smart Data Solutions Business Wins Data Management Contracts
PU
01:34aOil prices steady after falling amid return of supply
RE
01:34aDollar bounces back, yuan slips after China appears to keep a tab on its currency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
3Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
4FRAPORT AG : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER 2020: Passenger Levels Still Low at Frankfurt Airport
5APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: New Apple 'iPhone 12' to offer 5G speeds U.S. networks can't deliver
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group