Johnson & Johnson Pauses Covid-19 Vaccine Trials Due to Sick Subject

The company says an independent committee is reviewing the subject's illness, and it will review the medical information before deciding whether to restart the studies.

Blackstone-Backed Lender Is Set for IPO

Finance of America Equity Capital, a Blackstone Group-backed consumer-lending platform, is set to go public with a $1.9 billion valuation in a merger with blank-check company Replay Acquisition.

Southwest Airlines to Challenge Rivals at O'Hare and in Houston

The carrier is pushing into two of the largest U.S. airports, signaling its plan to grab market share from United and American, bigger rivals hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin Says Foxconn Doesn't Qualify for Subsidies

Wisconsin officials have denied a request by Foxconn Technology Group for the first payments in what had been envisioned as $3 billion in state subsidies for a major technology complex.

Disney Elevates Streaming Unit in Reorganization

The changes aim to give priority to Disney's streaming video businesses, creating new units that will produce content for digital and traditional platforms, in a shift echoing similar moves by other entertainment giants.

Cosco Shipping to Raise About $940 Mln via Sale of CIMC Stake

Cosco Shipping Development will raise $939.8 million by selling its stake in China International Marine Containers (Group) to a state-owned investment management company.

PC Demand During Pandemic Fuels Strongest U.S. Market Growth in a Decade

Remote work, study and home entertainment in the midst of the pandemic boosted personal-computer sales in the third quarter.

Facebook Bans Content Denying the Holocaust on Its Platforms

Facebook said it would begin removing Holocaust denials or distortions from its social media platforms following years of complaints from civil rights groups that the company tolerated hate speech.

Zoom Will Need to Start Phoning It In

The videoconferencing superstar has become a household name but will soon need to show it can tap new markets.

Global Companies Are Caught Between New Taxes and a Trade War

The prospect of a higher corporate tax rate isn't so unappealing when set against the risk of a chaotic global trade and tax war.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0315ET