Apple Event: Four New iPhone 12 Models With 5G Capabilities

The tech giant revealed its latest iPhone, a device capable of connecting to a 5G cellular network, which investors are betting will spur strong demand.

J&J Hopes Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Will Restart Shortly

Johnson & Johnson hopes to know within days whether it can resume testing its Covid-19 vaccine, although executives said they know little about the illness that prompted a pause in the clinical trials.

Credit Suisse Hires Veteran Meissner to Lead New Unit Serving Wealthy Clients

Christian Meissner will be co-head of international wealth-management investment banking advisory and vice chairman of investment banking.

Facebook to Ban Ads Discouraging Vaccines

Facebook said it would ban ads that discourage immunization, part of a broader effort to combat misinformation about health vaccinations in the coronavirus pandemic.

JPMorgan, Citigroup Signal That Economy Isn't Out of the Woods

Both banks reported better-than-expected results, but JPMorgan CEO James Dimon said the U.S. needs another coronavirus relief package.

Boeing Subsidies Merit EU Tariffs on $4 Billion in U.S. Goods, WTO Rules

The World Trade Organization said the European Union may impose tariffs on $3.99 billion in Boeing jets and other U.S. goods annually as part of a long-running trade dispute.

Best Companies at Managing Environmental Risk

Heavy-goods makers lead the way in this category of the WSJ top 100 sustainably managed companies.

Boeing Delivered 11 Aircraft in September And Won No New Orders

The aerospace giant said that it didn't win any new orders in September and delivered only 11 aircraft, weighed by the continued grounding of the MAX, weak demand for its wide-body planes and production problems affecting its 787 Dreamliner.

Theater Chain AMC Says It Could Run Out of Cash by Year-End

AMC Entertainment Holdings may be out of cash by the end of the year if it doesn't raise additional funds or if attendance doesn't improve from current lows during the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

Delta Says Air Travel Recovery Still Far Off Amid Pandemic

Delta Air Lines said its losses were mounting, as the coronavirus pandemic looks likely to continue weighing on travel for years, but it offered cautious optimism that demand is starting to return.

