MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/13/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Banking Companies Lead the Way in Social Responsibility

Some surprising leaders sit atop the social-capital category in the WSJ's top 100 sustainably managed companies 

 
Companies Grapple With Sustainability Data

Businesses face increasing demands to be transparent about their ESG risks and practices. But it isn't simple-or cheap. 

 
Study of Eli Lilly Covid-19 Drug Paused Due to Safety Concern

A federally funded clinical trial testing an experimental Eli Lilly & Co. Covid-19 treatment has been paused due to a potential safety concern, the company said. 

 
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Loses Bid to Dismiss Criminal Charges

A ruling by a federal judge in California appears to clear the path for Ms. Holmes to go on trial in March. 

 
Apple Reveals Four iPhone 12 Models With 5G Capability

The tech giant revealed its latest iPhone, a device capable of connecting to a 5G cellular network, which investors are betting will spur strong demand. 

 
JPMorgan, Citigroup Signal That Economy Isn't Out of the Woods

Both banks reported better-than-expected results, but JPMorgan CEO James Dimon said the U.S. needs another coronavirus-relief package. 

 
Business Insider Parent Nears Deal to Buy Controlling Stake in Morning Brew

Business Insider parent Insider is nearing a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Morning Brew, a news startup known for a popular email newsletter on business and finance, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
Boeing Subsidies Merit EU Tariffs on $4 Billion in U.S. Goods, WTO Rules

The World Trade Organization said the European Union may impose tariffs on $3.99 billion in Boeing jets and other U.S. goods annually as part of a long-running trade dispute. 

 
Squarespace Taps New CFO to Improve Forecasting, Reporting as Company Weighs IPO

Software company Squarespace is bringing in a new finance chief to help strengthen its financial reporting and forecasting ahead of a potential listing on the public markets. 

 
Royal Caribbean Seeks to Raise Capital

Royal Caribbean Group's shares fell after it said it seeks to raise about $1 billion through debt and stock offerings to fund its operations, the cruise operator's latest liquidity boost since it halted sailings more than six months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.65% 121.1 Delayed Quote.64.96%
CITIGROUP INC. -4.80% 43.68 Delayed Quote.-45.32%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.62% 100.78 Delayed Quote.-26.51%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD -13.20% 60.61 Delayed Quote.-54.60%
THE BOEING COMPANY -3.11% 162.14 Delayed Quote.-48.63%
