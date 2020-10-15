Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/15/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
YouTube Becomes Latest Tech Giant to Curb QAnon

YouTube took action against the conspiracy group QAnon, banning videos that call for violence, following the lead of social-media companies that have cracked down on such content. 

 
Senate to Subpoena Twitter CEO Over Blocking of Disputed Biden Articles

GOP senators said the Judiciary Committee would subpoena Jack Dorsey after his social-media company limited sharing of New York Post articles about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son. 

 
Facebook Has Made Lots of New Rules This Year. It Doesn't Always Enforce Them.

The social media giant has made a flurry of new rules designed to improve the discourse on its platforms. When users report content that breaks those rules, a test by The Wall Street Journal found, the company often fails to enforce them. 

 
Louis Vuitton, Dior Cushioned LVMH Sales in Luxury Slump

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said strong growth at its biggest fashion brands buoyed third-quarter revenue, partly offsetting steep declines in champagne, travel retail, watches and jewelry during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Morgan Stanley Profit, Revenue Rise

The Wall Street firm said its quarterly profit rose 25% from a year ago, another big U.S. bank to skate unscathed through the rockiest economy in years. Trading revenue increased 20%, following the trend at rivals. 

 
NBC Actors, Producers Protest Trump Town Hall

The group of more than 100 are protesting NBC News's decision to carry a town hall meeting with President Trump opposite a previously scheduled Joe Biden town hall on rival ABC News. 

 
Walgreens Profit Falls as U.K. Business Struggles

Retail sales at the Boots U.K. unit fell more than 29% in the latest quarter, with the pandemic reducing consumer visits at stores on major shopping streets, in train stations and in airports. 

 
IBM, ServiceNow Partner on AI Effort Aimed at Identifying IT Anomalies

The new offering will combine ServiceNow's IT Service Management and IT Operations Management systems with IBM's recently introduced Watson AIOps. 

 
China's Rebound Helps Lift Japanese  Businesses

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to pummel the world's major economies, Japan's corporate giants are pinning their hopes on the one market that is really rebounding: China. 

 
Westfield's Owner Offers Two Unappealing Deals

Shareholders in Europe's largest property company have a choice between two bad options.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1515ET


