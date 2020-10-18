Log in
News : Latest News

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/18/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Alibaba to Pay $3.6 Billion to Acquire Controlling Stake in Sun Art Retail

Alibaba Group Holding will invest about $3.6 billion to acquire a controlling stake in hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group, part of the technology giant's efforts to bridge e-commerce operations with physical stores. 

 
Cimic Agrees to Sell 50% Stake in Thiess to Elliott-Linked Funds

Engineering and construction firm Cimic Group said it agreed to sell a 50% stake in mining unit Thiess to funds advised by Elliott Advisors, capping off several months of talks between the two parties. 

 
Holiday Delivery Crunch Starts Early This Year

Both FedEx and UPS have told some of their largest shippers that most of their capacity is already spoken for. The outlook has sent retailers on the hunt for alternatives. 

 
New 5G iPhones Kick Off Poaching Season for Carriers

While AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon all use Apple's high-speed cellular capabilities to promote their networks, their pitches differ. 

 
CICC Poised to Raise $1.97 Billion in Shanghai Listing

The A-share listing of CICC, a leading brokerage and investment bank in China, comes as the country further opens up its financial markets to foreign firms, which could ratchet up pressure on domestic players. 

 
Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Pichai to Testify on Content Policies

CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube-parent Alphabet Inc. will appear before a Senate committee on Oct. 28 to face questioning about their policies for moderating content on their internet platforms. 

 
Peter Roth to Step Down as Warner Bros. TV Chief

The longtime production head said he is stepping down early next year after helping to develop such hits as "The West Wing," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men." 

 
American Equity Chooses Brookfield Deal Over Takeover Offer

American Equity Investment Life Holding rejected a takeover offer by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance and Athene Holding and said it reached a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management. 

 
LLR Collects $1.8 Billion to Invest in Lower Midmarket Businesses

Philadelphia-based LLR closed on the capital late last week, after kicking off fundraising for the new vehicle, LLR Equity Partners VI LP, in early March, said Mitchell Hollin, a partner at LLR. 

 
Amazon Primes the Third-Party Pump

With so much going its way already, one might wonder why Amazon.com keeps bothering with Prime Day. The answer is that it seems to have become a profitable endeavor.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-20 2315ET


