Software Maker SAP's Profit and Sales Declined

As a result of the weaker business in the third quarter and uncertainty from the pandemic, SAP cut its outlook on earnings and revenue for the full year.

Apple's Services Business Could Be Hit in Google Antitrust Battle

A multibillion-dollar deal in which Google pays to be the default search engine on Apple devices is at the heart of the case the U.S. government filed against Google. That deal is also at the heart of Apple's services unit.

Facebook Prepares Measures in Case of Election Unrest

The emergency measures, originally designed for countries facing mass ethnic or political bloodshed, include slowing the spread of viral content and lowering the bar for suppressing potentially inflammatory posts.

Samsung Heir Takes Reins of Tech Giant Stuck in Father's Past

With Lee Kun-hee's son preparing to formally take the reins, Samsung must confront a major challenge: the company still looks like the father's Samsung, not a business poised for the future.

Cenovus and Husky to Merge in $2.89 Billion Deal

The deal, unveiled early Sunday, would create the third-largest oil and natural-gas producer in Canada and the second-largest Canadian refiner.

PG&E to Cut Power to Hundreds of Thousands

PG&E said it was planning to pre-emptively cut power to about 361,000 customers in northern and central California in an effort to prevent wildfires, marking the largest such shut-off it has reported this year.

To Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is Bonding With Its Biggest Competitors

The hunt for a solution to Covid-19 is producing an unlikely team of rivals in the cutthroat world of pharmaceuticals.

Why You Might Have Trouble Getting the Refrigerator or Car You Want

U.S. manufacturers are falling short of demand for goods from cars to appliances to lawn mowers that consumers are buying in big numbers as the pandemic drags on.

A Corporate Feud Stings London Stock Market, Global Banks

Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, a 78-year-old entrepreneur, says two brothers fostered a father-son relationship with him before they allegedly cheated his health care, drug and payments companies in Europe and the Middle East out of billions of dollars.

Quibi Is Hollywood's Biggest Short-Form Failure-but Not Its First

The streaming platform pitched high-production shows in a format dominated by user-generated content.

