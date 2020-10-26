Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/26/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Coca-Cola Backs Away From Bottling in Australia as Deal Bubbles to Sell Stake

Coca-Cola agreed in principle to sell its stake in its Australian bottler to one of its European affiliates, its latest move to reduce exposure to costly bottling operations and focus on the more lucrative concentrate-making business. 

 
Bayer to Buy Gene-Therapy Firm AskBio for Up to $4 Billion

Bayer intends to acquire U.S.-based Asklepios BioPharmaceutical to strengthen the German company's drugmaking arm, as Bayer continues to reel from its acquisition of crops giant Monsanto. 

 
Software Maker SAP's Profit and Sales Declined

As a result of the weaker business in the third quarter and uncertainty from the pandemic, SAP cut its outlook on earnings and revenue for the full year. 

 
To Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is Bonding With Its Biggest Competitors

The hunt for a solution to Covid-19 is producing an unlikely team of rivals in the cutthroat world of pharmaceuticals. 

 
Apple's Services Business Could Be Hit in Google Antitrust Battle

A multibillion-dollar deal in which Google pays to be the default search engine on Apple devices is at the heart of the case the U.S. government filed against Google. That deal is also at the heart of Apple's services unit. 

 
Facebook Prepares Measures in Case of Election Unrest

The emergency measures, originally designed for countries facing mass ethnic or political bloodshed, include slowing the spread of viral content and lowering the bar for suppressing potentially inflammatory posts. 

 
Blackstone to Buy Simply Self Storage for About $1.2 Billion

Blackstone Group has struck a deal to buy Simply Self Storage from Brookfield Asset Management, making a bet on a sector that has remained strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Cenovus and Husky to Merge in $2.89 Billion Deal

The deal, unveiled early Sunday, would create the third-largest oil and natural-gas producer in Canada and the second-largest Canadian refiner. 

 
Samsung Heir Takes Reins of Tech Giant Stuck in Father's Past

With Lee Kun-hee's son preparing to formally take the reins, Samsung must confront a major challenge: the company still looks like the father's Samsung, not a business poised for the future. 

 
PG&E Cuts Power to Hundreds of Thousands

PG&E said it was pre-emptively cutting power to about 361,000 customers in northern and central California in an effort to prevent wildfires, marking the largest such shut-off it has reported this year.

