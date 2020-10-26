Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/26/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Dunkin' Brands in Talks to Be Acquired by Arby's Parent

The parent of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins said it has held early talks to go private in an acquisition by Inspire Brands, whose portfolio includes Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's chains. 

 
Oxford, AstraZeneca Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response in Older Adults

A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca showed a promising immune response and low levels of adverse reactions in the elderly and older adults, according to an interim analysis. 

 
SAP Profit Warning Sends Shares Plummeting

Shares in Europe's biggest tech company plunged after it scrapped its profit targets for the year and said measures to thwart a rebound in coronavirus infections would weigh on business through the middle of next year. 

 
Ant to Raise More Than $34 Billion in Record IPO

In what is due to be the world's biggest-ever initial public offering, Ant Group will be one of the most valuable companies in either technology or finance. 

 
Facebook Moves Into Cloud Gaming

The social-media company's free-to-play model differs from the paid, subscription cloud-gaming services of rivals such as Google and Microsoft. 

 
Auto Makers Shift Hydrogen Focus to Big Rigs

Auto makers have spent decades developing hydrogen fuel cells as a green alternative for cars with little to show for it. Now, they are shifting their attention to the trucking industry. 

 
Bayer to Buy Gene-Therapy Firm AskBio for Up to $4 Billion

Bayer intends to acquire U.S.-based Asklepios BioPharmaceutical to strengthen the German company's drugmaking arm, as Bayer continues to reel from its acquisition of crops giant Monsanto. 

 
Coca-Cola Backs Away From Bottling in Australia as Deal Bubbles to Sell Stake

Coca-Cola agreed in principle to sell its stake in its Australian bottler to one of its European affiliates, its latest move to reduce exposure to costly bottling operations and focus on the more lucrative concentrate-making business. 

 
Facebook Prepares Measures in Case of Election Unrest

The emergency measures, originally designed for countries facing mass ethnic or political bloodshed, include slowing the spread of viral content and lowering the bar for suppressing potentially inflammatory posts. 

 
Uber, Lyft Face a No-Sharing Economy

Car sales fell early in the pandemic, but are climbing again as Americans move out of cities. That is raising the pressure on ride-hailing firms, whose customers already had less inclination to use the companies' services.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 1115ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.44% 1590.2588 Delayed Quote.21.92%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.12% 8111 Delayed Quote.4.42%
BAYER AG 0.90% 42.76 Delayed Quote.-41.73%
DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. 14.96% 102.12 Delayed Quote.17.54%
FACEBOOK INC -1.64% 279.32 Delayed Quote.38.75%
LYFT, INC. -2.38% 25.29 Delayed Quote.-39.52%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.53% 210.18 Delayed Quote.37.11%
