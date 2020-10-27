Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/27/2020 | 03:16am EDT
NIH Halts Study Exploring Treating Covid-19 With Lilly Antibody, Remdesivir

Federal health researchers have halted testing a combination of Eli Lilly's Covid-19 antibody drug and remdesivir in hospitalized Covid-19 patients, after an independent committee found a lack of a benefit. 

 
HSBC Profit Plunges as Pandemic Continues to Bite

HSBC said its third-quarter net profit fell 54%, mainly as revenue dropped on a low interest-rate environment during the Covid-19 pandemic, though it recorded significantly less credit losses in the period. 

 
Ant to Raise More Than $34 Billion in Record IPO

The Chinese financial-technology giant will list its shares in what is set to be the world's biggest-ever initial public offering, a deal that bypasses U.S. stock exchanges. 

 
Blackstone Raises $8 Billion for Second Long-Life Fund

Blackstone collected the pool during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, which slowed fundraising across the industry. Calpers, however, provided a $1 billion boost to the fund in March. 

 
Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Considers Sale of Casinos in Namesake City

The sale price for its Venetian and Palazzo casinos and Sands Expo and Convention Center could be more than $6 billion, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. 

 
J.C. Penney Lenders Trade Barbs Over Chapter 11 Split

A lawyer for J.C. Penney's top lenders accused a rival creditor group of "economic terrorism" during a court hearing on the escalating battle between hedge funds seeking bigger shares of the beleaguered department-store chain. 

 
Veritas Capital Closes Maiden Credit Fund

Private-equity firm Veritas Capital closed its maiden credit fund last week, collecting $400 million to invest in companies at the intersection of technology and government, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Hospital Merger Seeks to Create Regional Giant in the West

Intermountain Healthcare and Sanford Health would operate 69 hospitals across six states. 

 
Mexican-Restaurant Chain Rubio's Files for Chapter 11

Rubio's Restaurants, a chain of more than 150 Mexican eateries known for fish tacos, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.K. Betting Firm Genius Sports to Go Public

The company has struck a $1.5 billion deal to start trading on public markets by merging with a U.S. blank-check company, people familiar with the matter said, a move that targets the growing U.S. sports-wagering industry.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 0315ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.47% 318.65 Delayed Quote.-46.05%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. -3.06% 49.13 Delayed Quote.-28.84%
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. 5.79% 1.28 Delayed Quote.70.67%
SANFORD LIMITED -0.88% 5.6 End-of-day quote.-29.56%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -3.29% 52.84 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
