Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Eli Lilly Earnings, Halted Covid-19 Drug Trial Disappoint Investors

The drugmaker reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings due to pricing pressure on top products. It said it would proceed with plans to introduce a new coronavirus antibody treatment despite a recent setback. 

 
Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Scrutiny at the Justice Department

The DOJ, making preparations for potential litigation, could soon decide whether it will sue to block Visa's purchase of the fintech firm. 

 
Raytheon Shrinks to Fit Jet Downturn

The biggest aerospace supplier by sales said it is cutting 20,000 jobs this year-up from a previously announced 15,000-as it adjusts to the shrinking airline industry and the sharp drop in jetliner orders and deliveries. 

 
T-Mobile Makes Another Bid for Pay-TV Viewers

The cellphone carrier unveiled a new wireless TV service that will stream channels like CNN and ESPN in bundles costing between $10 and $60 a month. 

 
Callaway Nears Deal to Buy Rest of Topgolf

The companies are discussing a deal that would value closely held Topgolf at more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said. An agreement could be finalized this week assuming the talks don't fall apart. 

 
Coronavirus Prompts Rent the Runway to Think Beyond Rentals

The startup is raising a new round of financing and is focusing on selling clothes, not just renting them, after the startup suffered a near-fatal blow from a coronavirus pandemic that has kept women home for most of the year. 

 
A Broken Up AIG Would Still Have Work to Do

AIG's property-and-casualty unit could fetch a better valuation on its own, but it will likely still trail its rivals for now. 

 
Etsy Bet on Face Masks. So Far It Is Paying Off.

The online marketplace, which reports earnings Wednesday, has seen profit swell from demand for masks and home décor. 

 
Amazon to Hire 100,000 Seasonal Workers for Holidays

The new hires would add to the e-commerce giant's hiring spree this year amid a surge in online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
AMD Agrees to Buy Rival Chip Maker Xilinx for $35 Billion

Advanced Micro Devices plans to buy rival chip maker Xilinx in a $35 billion deal, adding momentum to the consolidation of the semiconductor industry that has only accelerated during the pandemic.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1515ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pTrump lifts tariffs on Canadian aluminum, warns he may resume them
RE
03:18pHSBC : Huawei lawyers press Canada police witness on CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pDollar retreats amid COVID-19, U.S. election uncertainty
RE
03:14pEU tells UK to say how long it will align with EU financial rules
RE
03:13pTikTok to hire 3,000 engineers as it expands globally
RE
03:11pDAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's Einhorn says tech stocks in bubble, hit top in September
RE
03:05pCanadian dollar rebounds from 10-day low as oil rallies
RE
03:04pTrump Weighs Executive Order To Show Support For Fracking- WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4SAP SE : SAP : Chairman Buys Nearly $300 Million in Company Shares
5AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group