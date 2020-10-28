UPS Posts Strong Gains as Package Volumes Swell

United Parcel Service said revenue rose nearly 16% in the third quarter as its business continues to be boosted by the influx of packages moving domestically and internationally during the pandemic.

Deutsche Bank Swings to Profit, Lowers Bad-Loan Provisions

The lender returned to a third-quarter profit, beating expectations as it benefited from a strong performance in investment banking and a faster-than-anticipated recovery in its home market.

Sony's Second-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled

Sony's second-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier thanks to greater earnings from its game business and a drop in tax expenses.

Heineken to Buy Strongbow Cider Brand

Heineken will buy cider brand Strongbow from Asahi in Australia, after the Japanese firm put up those assets for sale to meet regulatory requirements.

Microsoft Continues to Ride Virus-Fueled Demand for Cloud

The software company expects the pandemic-era surge in demand for cloud-computing services, videogaming and computers that delivered a solid quarter to persist at least through the rest of the year.

Equitable Reaches Deal With Venerable to Reinsure $12 Billion in Annuities

Equitable has entered an agreement with Venerable for the privately held company to reinsure 114,000 variable-annuity policies sold between 2006 and 2008.

Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Scrutiny at the Justice Department

The DOJ, making preparations for potential litigation, could soon decide whether it will sue to block Visa's purchase of the fintech firm.

Bayer, BASF Weedkillers Cleared by EPA for Another Five Years

The agency said its reapproval of dicamba herbicides, which have been blamed for damaging millions of acres of crops in recent years, would provide clarity to farmers who say they need the spray to combat hard-to-kill weeds.

Revlon Warns of Possible Bankruptcy Reorganization if Bond Swap Flops

The beauty-products maker warned bondholders about the substantial risk of a bankruptcy restructuring if they don't participate in a proposed debt exchange.

Purdue Creditors Committee Criticizes U.S. Deal With Sackler Family

The federal government's proposed settlement with the Sackler family members who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma ran into opposition from company creditors worried that less money will be left over for them.

