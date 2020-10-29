Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/29/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Juul Cuts Valuation to $10 Billion

The e-cigarette maker has dropped its valuation to about $10 billion, down from $38 billion two years ago when tobacco giant Altria took a 35% stake, the company told employees on Thursday. 

 
U.S. Transportation Officials, Airlines Spar With CDC Over Quarantines for International Flights

U.S. officials and airlines are at odds over whether people who test negative for coronavirus before they travel should still have to quarantine when they arrive in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter 

 
State Department Rules Two Americans Can Be Extradited to Japan in Ghosn Case

A federal judge quickly stayed the extradition of Ex-Green Beret Michael Taylor and son Peter alleged to have helped Carlos Ghosn escape Japan for Lebanon. 

 
Moderna Signs Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Contract With Japan

Moderna Inc. signed a contract with Japan's government to supply 50 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine and said it is in advanced talks with the European Union to expand vaccine supply there. 

 
Exxon to Slash Up to 15% of Global Workforce, Including 1,900 Jobs in U.S.

The struggling oil giant said it expects to make the cuts over the next year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the oil-and-gas industry. 

 
Kraft Heinz Draws Customers Back to Familiar Brands

Higher grocery demand during the coronavirus pandemic is setting the company up to exceed sales expectations for next year. 

 
VW Bounces Back but Warns About Infections in Europe and U.S.

Volkswagen, the world's biggest car maker by sales, became the latest to report a higher-than-expected profit while warning that rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdowns were threatening the rebound. 

 
Marvell Announces $10 Billion Deal in Latest Chip Merger

The deal marks the second major semiconductor acquisition announcement this week. 

 
Dunkin' Closes Stores as Deal Talks Continue

The coronavirus pandemic has hit breakfast chains hard, prompting strategy changes. 

 
Shopify Could Own Black Friday

Amid the Covid-accelerated shift from brick and mortar stores to online shopping, cloud commerce platform Shopify continues to clean up.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 1515ET


