Credit Karma in Talks to Sell Tax-Preparation Business to Square

The personal-finance portal's deal could head off potential antitrust objections to its pending $7.1 billion sale to TurboTax maker Intuit. A sale of the unit would require approval from the Justice Department.

Altria Cuts Juul Valuation to Below $5 Billion

The Marlboro maker slashed the value of its investment in Juul Labs, estimating the e-cigarette maker is worth less than $5 billion, after Juul told employees Thursday it had cut its own internal valuation to $10 billion.

Huawei Slips to No. 2 in Smartphones

The Chinese tech company fell behind Samsung Electronics in global smartphone shipments during the third quarter of the year, according to International Data Corp.

Exxon Posts Third Consecutive Quarterly Loss for First Time

The Texas company also said it may write down the value of natural-gas assets worth as much as $30 billion, as the pandemic continues to pressure the world's biggest oil companies.

KKR's Third-Quarter Profit Tops $1 Billion

The private-equity firm reported a big bump in third-quarter total investment income after rivals Blackstone and Carlyle posted higher profits.

Colgate-Palmolive 3Q Sales Rose 5.5%

The consumer products company reported net income for the third quarter of $698 million, or 81 cents a share, compared with $578 million, or 67 cents a share, a year earlier.

Europe's Airlines Cut Flights as Virus Cases Rise

Europe's major carriers are cutting capacity plans for the end of the year as they grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases and new restrictions to limit the spread of the viral disease.

Newell Brands Returns to Profit in 3Q

The consumer-goods conglomerate posted a profit of $304 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with last year's loss of $626 million, or $1.48 a share.

Ant IPO Sets Off $3 Trillion Scramble Among Small Investors

More than 5 million individual investors lined up for the Shanghai segment of financial-technology giant Ant's IPO, placing orders that exceeded the shares reserved for small investors more than 870 times.

Honeywell Posts Lower 3Q Revenue as Aerospace Business Sags

Honeywell International recorded a smaller profit as sales declined in the aerospace division during a pandemic that has disrupted air travel and aircraft manufacturing.

