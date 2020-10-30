Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/30/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Judge Kicks Off Scheduling in Google Antitrust Case

The federal judge presiding over the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google held a first scheduling hearing, with the search giant arguing it needs quick access to the government's investigation files before it can decide on its next steps in litigation. 

 
Walmart to Put Guns, Ammo Displays Back in U.S. Stores

Walmart said it would put firearms and ammunition back on the sales floors of its U.S. stores, reversing a decision earlier in the week to remove the displays to prevent potential looting. 

 
Billionaires Icahn, Perelman in Standoff Over Revlon's Fate

Revlon's effort to escape having to file for bankruptcy is pitching the two Wall Street billionaires toward a showdown. 

 
Credit Karma in Talks to Sell Tax-Preparation Business to Square

The personal-finance portal's deal could head off potential antitrust objections to its pending $7.1 billion sale to TurboTax maker Intuit. A sale of the unit would require approval from the Justice Department. 

 
Trial of Regeneron's Covid-19 Antibody Drug Is Halted in Sickest Hospital Patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals suspended testing of its Covid-19 antibody drug in the sickest hospitalized patients because of a safety concern, the latest setback for antibody-drug trials in patients with advanced disease. 

 
Altria Cuts Juul Valuation to Below $5 Billion

The Marlboro maker slashed the value of its investment in Juul Labs, estimating the e-cigarette maker is worth less than $5 billion, after Juul told employees Thursday it had cut its own internal valuation to $10 billion. 

 
UK Banks Can't Celebrate Despite Strong Results

NatWest, Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC all booked lower provisions than forecast but warned of uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Huawei Slips to No. 2 in Smartphones

The Chinese tech company fell behind Samsung Electronics in global smartphone shipments during the third quarter of the year, according to International Data Corp. 

 
Exxon Posts Third Consecutive Quarterly Loss for First Time

The Texas company also said it may write down the value of natural-gas assets worth as much as $30 billion, as the pandemic continues to pressure the world's biggest oil companies. 

 
KKR's Profit Tops $1 Billion

The firm posted a big jump in third-quarter profit as the value of its private-equity portfolio surged.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1515ET


