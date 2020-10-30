Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Nestlé Takes Full Ownership of Meal-Delivery Company Freshly

The Swiss packaged-food giant said its deal values the prepared-meal startup at $950 million, positioning Nestlé to capitalize on a pandemic-driven shift toward at-home dining. 

 
General Motors Poaches Delta CFO to Fill Finance Seat

GM hired Paul Jacobson to take over as the auto maker's chief financial officer as it manages through the pandemic and technological disruption. 

 
Judge Kicks Off Scheduling in Google Antitrust Case

The federal judge presiding over the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google held a first scheduling hearing, with the search giant arguing it needs quick access to the government's investigation files before it can decide on its next steps in litigation. 

 
Walmart to Put Guns, Ammo Displays Back in U.S. Stores

Walmart said it would put firearms and ammunition back on the sales floors of its U.S. stores, reversing a decision earlier in the week to remove the displays to prevent potential looting. 

 
Billionaires Icahn, Perelman in Standoff Over Revlon's Fate

Revlon's effort to escape having to file for bankruptcy is pitching the two Wall Street billionaires toward a showdown. 

 
Credit Karma in Talks to Sell Tax-Preparation Business to Square

The personal-finance portal's deal could head off potential antitrust objections to its pending $7.1 billion sale to TurboTax maker Intuit. 

 
Trial of Regeneron's Covid-19 Antibody Drug Is Halted in Sickest Hospital Patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals suspended testing of its Covid-19 antibody drug in the sickest hospitalized patients because of a safety concern, the latest setback for antibody-drug trials in patients with advanced disease. 

 
Altria Cuts Juul Valuation to Below $5 Billion

The Marlboro maker slashed the value of its investment in Juul Labs, estimating the e-cigarette maker is worth less than $5 billion, after Juul told employees Thursday it had cut its own internal valuation to $10 billion. 

 
UK Banks Can't Celebrate Despite Strong Results

NatWest, Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC all booked lower provisions than forecast but warned of uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Huawei Slips to No. 2 in Smartphones

The Chinese tech company fell behind Samsung Electronics in global smartphone shipments during the third quarter of the year, according to International Data Corp.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1715ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pHealth Care Shares Edge Lower as Coronavirus Cases Rise -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:31pIndustrials Fall as Covid-19 Restrictions Remain in Focus -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:29pMaterials Shares Slip Amid Concerns About the Economic Recovery -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:29pEnergy Shares Gain Even as Oil Prices Sink -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:22pEXCLUSIVE : Italian payments firm Nexi leads race for $10 billion Nets takeover - sources
RE
05:22pU.S. Bond Yields Climb on Post-Election Outlook
DJ
05:20pTeenage sensation William Cox wins Fall Classic 2020
SE
05:19pChevron posts profit on deep cost cuts, improved oil prices
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil tumble for the week on virus, U.S. election angst
3HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
4FACEBOOK INC : Futures drop on underwhelming updates from tech companies
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group