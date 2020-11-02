Log in
News : Latest News
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/02/2020 | 01:16am EST
Stonepeak Infrastructure to Buy Cable Provider Astound Broadband

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners said it is buying Astound Broadband, the sixth largest U.S. cable-TV provider, for $3.6 billion, in one of the biggest leveraged buyouts this year. 

 
Political Groups Elude Facebook's Election Controls, Repost False Ads

Political groups are getting around Facebook's system for blocking false political advertising by reposting ads found to violate its policies, exposing a loophole in the company's efforts to contend with misinformation. 

 
Dish Offers Its Services to Military's Proposed 5G Network Project

Most telecom companies call a military-civilian system unworkable, but Charlie Ergen's satellite-TV company says it could help. 

 
Music Investors Don't Stop Believin' in Streaming

A rebound in streaming is boosting the value of song catalogs and driving investor interest. 

 
Tech Startups Say New Pay Rules for H-1B Visas Are Unaffordable

New rules from the Trump administration restricting skilled foreign workers are unnerving U.S. startup hubs, as founders and investors say the limitations will hamstring their ability to recruit top-tier talent. 

 
Dunkin' to Be Sold to Inspire Brands for $8.8 Billion

The Arby's owner would become one of the biggest U.S. restaurant operators. The deal is the second-largest acquisition of a North American restaurant chain in at least a decade. 

 
Chinese Airlines Suffer Loss Due to Covid-19

China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China each posted a loss for the first nine month of the year as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to weigh on demand for travel. 

 
Westpac's Annual Profit Drops 66%

Westpac Banking Corp. reported a 66% slide in annual net profit, as it absorbed hefty one-off charges that included provisions tied to breaches of money-laundering and terrorism-financing laws. 

 
Companies Fret Over Coronavirus Despite Rebound

Many companies rebounded faster than expected following the coronavirus-related economic shock this spring, but leaders are warning that the bounceback wasn't uniform and may prove fleeting as infections surge again. 

 
Airlines' New Pricing Strategy Is Buy One, Get One Free

Airlines are resorting to buy-one-get-one-free ticket offers to help travelers feel comfortable flying again and keep at least some cash coming in.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -0.99% 5 End-of-day quote.-36.79%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -2.96% 4.59 End-of-day quote.-21.00%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED -0.98% 4.05 End-of-day quote.-22.71%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.22% 17.91 End-of-day quote.-26.08%
01:40aRyanair expects to fly 50-80% of normal schedule in summer 2021
RE
01:37aNikkei rebounds from 2-month low on upbeat domestic earnings
RE
01:35aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Pipeline Safety Market worth $12.2 billion by 2025
PU
01:34aRenault takes on 'range anxiety' in electric sales push. But it's a long road
RE
01:31aOil falls 3% on fuel demand concerns as Europe widens COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
01:29aFootage of man beating wife to death on Chinese street sparks outrage
RE
01:24aWith Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
RE
01:21aChina presses ahead with smaller import fair amid pandemic
RE
01:19aOil falls 3% on fuel demand concerns as Europe widens COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
01:18aCopper dips as dollar firms ahead of U.S. election outcome
RE
