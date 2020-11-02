Clorox 1Q Profit More Than Doubles

Clorox reported a 27% gain in sales for the latest quarter, more than doubling its profit, as consumers continued buying cleaning goods and personal-care items during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Estee Lauder Records Smaller 1Q Profit

The New York City-based cosmetics company posted a smaller profit year over year in the latest quarter as people bought fewer makeup and fragrance products amid a shift in social behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

For Many European Businesses, New Lockdowns Might Not Be as Tough

Facing strict lockdowns in three of the continent's biggest economies, businesses across Europe are hunkering down again and girding for a tough end to 2020. But unlike earlier this year, when lockdowns took most companies by surprise, executives in several big industries say they are more prepared, and expect less disruption.

Rental-Car Companies Revive as More Americans Hit the Road

Rental-car companies, crushed by a collapse in bookings at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, are now getting a lift from rising used-car prices and more people looking to travel by car.

The Apple-Google Deal Is an Elephant in Both Rooms

The companies avoid discussing a search arrangement that is now in regulators' crosshairs.

Private-Equity Firm Hellman & Friedman in Talks to Sell Nets

The U.S. buyout firm is in exclusive talks to sell its privately held European payments company to Italy's Nexi for stock, the latest tie-up in the fast consolidating industry.

Stonepeak Infrastructure to Buy Cable Provider Astound Broadband

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners said it is buying Astound Broadband, the sixth largest U.S. cable-TV provider, for $3.6 billion, in one of the biggest leveraged buyouts this year.

Political Groups Elude Facebook's Election Controls, Repost False Ads

Political groups are getting around Facebook's system for blocking false political advertising by reposting ads found to violate its policies, exposing a loophole in the company's efforts to contend with misinformation.

Dish Offers Its Services to Military's Proposed 5G Network Project

Most telecom companies call a military-civilian system unworkable, but Charlie Ergen's satellite-TV company says it could help.

Music Investors Don't Stop Believin' in Streaming

A rebound in streaming is boosting the value of song catalogs and driving investor interest.

