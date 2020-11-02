J.C. Penney Settles With Holdout Lenders, Easing Chapter 11 Sale

J.C. Penney cleared the way to sell itself out of bankruptcy to lenders and landlords, settling with a group of holdout creditors led by Aurelius Capital Management that wanted a bigger share of value from the restructuring.

Clorox Profit More Than Doubles

The household-supplies producer saw continuing gains in its recent quarter from purchases of wipes, disinfectants and personal-care items during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese Regulators Summon Ant Leaders Ahead of Record IPO

China's central bank and other financial regulators met with Jack Ma and the top executives of Ant Group as the fintech giant prepares for a record-breaking IPO this week.

Supreme Court Won't Hear NFL, DirecTV Appeal

The Supreme Court turned away an appeal by the National Football League and AT&T's DirecTV subsidiary that sought dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit challenging their exclusive Sunday Ticket package of football telecasts.

Software Firm Coupa to Buy Supply-Chain Tech Provider Llamasoft

Coupa Software is buying supply-chain planning company Llamasoft for roughly $1.5 billion, as the pandemic brings greater attention to technology that helps businesses make operations from raw materials sourcing to distribution more resilient.

Second Wave or Not, Ryanair Will End Up Cashing In

Those who invested in European airlines are about to be uncomfortably squeezed in their seats. Despite offering the least legroom, Ryanair could be their best bet to ride out this storm.

SoftBank-Backed Greensill Ditches Corporate Aircraft Ahead of Fundraising Effort

The finance firm is selling four planes as it tidies up its corporate governance and looks to raise fresh capital from investors.

Mall Owner CBL Files for Bankruptcy to Cut $1.5 Billion From Balance Sheet

The company has been in negotiations with creditors after the pandemic forced almost all its properties to shut down temporarily.

Retailers Use AI to Improve Online Recommendations for Shoppers

Companies are getting better at helping customers find what they are looking for-even when they don't know what they want.

Estee Lauder Records Smaller 1Q Profit

The New York City-based cosmetics company posted a smaller profit year over year in the latest quarter as people bought fewer makeup and fragrance products amid a shift in social behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

