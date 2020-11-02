Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 01:16pm EST
J.C. Penney Settles With Holdout Lenders, Easing Chapter 11 Sale

J.C. Penney cleared the way to sell itself out of bankruptcy to lenders and landlords, settling with a group of holdout creditors led by Aurelius Capital Management that wanted a bigger share of value from the restructuring. 

 
Clorox Profit More Than Doubles

The household-supplies producer saw continuing gains in its recent quarter from purchases of wipes, disinfectants and personal-care items during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Chinese Regulators Summon Ant Leaders Ahead of Record IPO

China's central bank and other financial regulators met with Jack Ma and the top executives of Ant Group as the fintech giant prepares for a record-breaking IPO this week. 

 
Supreme Court Won't Hear NFL, DirecTV Appeal

The Supreme Court turned away an appeal by the National Football League and AT&T's DirecTV subsidiary that sought dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit challenging their exclusive Sunday Ticket package of football telecasts. 

 
Software Firm Coupa to Buy Supply-Chain Tech Provider Llamasoft

Coupa Software is buying supply-chain planning company Llamasoft for roughly $1.5 billion, as the pandemic brings greater attention to technology that helps businesses make operations from raw materials sourcing to distribution more resilient. 

 
Second Wave or Not, Ryanair Will End Up Cashing In

Those who invested in European airlines are about to be uncomfortably squeezed in their seats. Despite offering the least legroom, Ryanair could be their best bet to ride out this storm. 

 
SoftBank-Backed Greensill Ditches Corporate Aircraft Ahead of Fundraising Effort

The finance firm is selling four planes as it tidies up its corporate governance and looks to raise fresh capital from investors. 

 
Mall Owner CBL Files for Bankruptcy to Cut $1.5 Billion From Balance Sheet

The company has been in negotiations with creditors after the pandemic forced almost all its properties to shut down temporarily. 

 
Retailers Use AI to Improve Online Recommendations for Shoppers

Companies are getting better at helping customers find what they are looking for-even when they don't know what they want. 

 
Estee Lauder Records Smaller 1Q Profit

The New York City-based cosmetics company posted a smaller profit year over year in the latest quarter as people bought fewer makeup and fragrance products amid a shift in social behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-20 1315ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 4.65% 12.375 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.43% 6696 End-of-day quote.40.79%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 3.12% 213.94 Delayed Quote.34.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pGLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP : Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
RE
02:00pBLM Arizona Advisory Council to hold virtual meeting November 30 and December 1, 2020
PU
02:00pWORLD BANK : Rwanda - Second Rwanda Urban Development Project (RUDP II)
PU
01:55pInternational reserves – October 2020
PU
01:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Approves Amendments to Swap Clearing Requirement Exemptions
PU
01:45pCapital Automotive Group Contributes to Local Salvation Army
SE
01:42pU.S. CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:36pIKEA opens pilot second-hand store in Sweden
RE
01:30pOil rises 2% as U.S. presidential election looms
RE
01:20pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3Shares rise on factory data, dollar gains on election jitters
4ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group