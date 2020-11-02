Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/02/2020 | 03:16pm EST
Walmart Scraps Plan to Have Robots Scan Shelves

The retail giant is ending its yearslong push to have machines developed by Bossa Nova Robotics rove stores to keep track of inventory, after discovering during the coronavirus pandemic that humans can help get similar results. 

 
Citigroup Names New Consumer Banking Head

The bank's incoming CEO, Jane Fraser, is tapping one of her top lieutenants, Anand Selva, to replace her as head of the consumer bank. Citigroup's longtime chief risk officer will step down at the end of the year. 

 
J.C. Penney Settles With Holdout Lenders, Easing Chapter 11 Sale

The retailer cleared the way to sell itself out of bankruptcy to lenders and landlords, settling with a group of holdout creditors led by Aurelius Capital Management that wanted a bigger slice of the pie from the restructuring. 

 
Clorox Profit More Than Doubles

The household-supplies producer saw continuing gains in its recent quarter from purchases of wipes, disinfectants and personal-care items during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Chinese Regulators Summon Ant Leaders Ahead of Record IPO

China's central bank and other financial regulators met with Jack Ma and the top executives of Ant Group as the fintech giant prepares for a record-breaking IPO this week. 

 
Supreme Court Won't Hear NFL, DirecTV Appeal

The Supreme Court turned away an appeal by the National Football League and AT&T's DirecTV subsidiary that sought dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit challenging their exclusive Sunday Ticket package of football telecasts. 

 
Software Firm Coupa to Buy Supply-Chain Tech Provider Llamasoft

Coupa Software is buying supply-chain planning company Llamasoft for roughly $1.5 billion, as the pandemic brings greater attention to technology that helps businesses make operations from raw materials sourcing to distribution more resilient. 

 
Private-Equity Deals Head for Busy Year-End

A combination of an overstuffed pipeline of deals put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic, low interest rates for borrowing and concerns about potential tax increases if Democrats prevail in the coming election stand to drive more deal activity for buyout firms. 

 
Second Wave or Not, Ryanair Will End Up Cashing In

Those who invested in European airlines are about to be uncomfortably squeezed in their seats. Despite offering the least legroom, Ryanair could be their best bet to ride out this storm. 

 
SoftBank-Backed Greensill Ditches Corporate Aircraft Ahead of Fundraising Effort

The finance firm is selling four planes as it tidies up its corporate governance and looks to raise fresh capital from investors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-20 1515ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 2.60% 42.5015 Delayed Quote.-48.15%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 4.65% 12.375 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.43% 6696 End-of-day quote.40.79%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 5.33% 218.33 Delayed Quote.34.98%
WALMART INC. 1.03% 140.3 Delayed Quote.16.75%
