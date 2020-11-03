Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:16am EST
BNP Paribas Profit Steady as Trading Booms

BNP Paribas SA's net profit held steady in the third quarter as income from trading securities offset a decline in retail banking earnings. 

 
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Survives Scrutiny From Activist Investor

Jack Dorsey's job as CEO of Twitter appears safe. Twitter said in a securities filing on Monday that a board committee formed this spring recommended that the current management structure remain in place. 

 
Mondelez's Sales in Emerging Markets Bounce Back

The snacks-and-candy maker reported a nearly 5% rise in global sales, aided by a rebound in some emerging markets after coronavirus lockdowns had crimped sales earlier in the year. 

 
News Networks Prepare for Election That Goes Beyond Election Day

Giving viewers a picture of the race will be more challenging than ever because of the various ways votes are being cast and when they are being counted. 

 
Walmart Scraps Plan to Have Robots Scan Shelves

The retail giant is ending its push to have machines developed by Bossa Nova Robotics rove stores to keep track of inventory, after discovering during the coronavirus pandemic that humans can help get similar results. 

 
Chinese Regulators Summon Ant Leaders Ahead of Record IPO

China's central bank and other financial regulators met with Jack Ma and the top executives of Ant Group as the fintech giant prepares for a record-breaking IPO this week. 

 
Lenovo Second-Quarter Net Profit Jumped 53%

Lenovo Group said its net profit for the fiscal second quarter jumped 53%, supported by the continued demand boom for personal computers amid rising digitization of work, education and entertainment since the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Citigroup Names New Consumer Banking Head

The bank's incoming CEO, Jane Fraser, is tapping one of her top lieutenants, Anand Selva, to replace her as head of the consumer bank. Citigroup's longtime chief risk officer will step down at the end of the year. 

 
J.C. Penney Settles With Holdout Lenders, Easing Chapter 11 Sale

The retailer cleared the way to sell itself out of bankruptcy to lenders and landlords, settling with a group of holdout creditors led by Aurelius Capital Management that wanted a bigger slice of the pie from the restructuring. 

 
Friendly's Restaurant Owner Files for Bankruptcy Amid Pandemic

The operator of the restaurant chain, buckling under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, said it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy with a deal in hand to be acquired and to keep most of its locations open.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 0315ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.91% 42.21 Delayed Quote.-47.16%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 1.65% 4.93 End-of-day quote.-5.74%
SQUARE, INC. 0.23% 155.23 Delayed Quote.148.13%
WALMART INC. 1.19% 140.4 Delayed Quote.18.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Employment and unemployment as measured by the LFS - 3rd quarter of 2020
PU
03:17aLenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aFACTBOX : U.S. government panel cracks down on Chinese deals
RE
03:14aANALYSIS : Barriers to China-U.S. investments could outlast Trump
RE
03:14aOil dips as surging coronavirus cases fuel demand concerns
RE
03:12aGLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP : Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
RE
03:12aTrump or Biden, investors expect a weaker dollar
RE
03:08aANALYSIS : Investors brace for another wild ride on U.S. Election Night
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2BAYER AG : Bayer takes more than $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
3EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank wants out but sees no good options - sources
4ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. : UK regulator, insurers, set for November court battle over COVID-19 case
5NEXTDECADE CORPORATION : U.S. senator warns France's Macron over gas exports deal delay

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group