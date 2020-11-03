BNP Paribas Profit Steady as Trading Booms

BNP Paribas SA's net profit held steady in the third quarter as income from trading securities offset a decline in retail banking earnings.

Twitter's Jack Dorsey Survives Scrutiny From Activist Investor

Jack Dorsey's job as CEO of Twitter appears safe. Twitter said in a securities filing on Monday that a board committee formed this spring recommended that the current management structure remain in place.

Mondelez's Sales in Emerging Markets Bounce Back

The snacks-and-candy maker reported a nearly 5% rise in global sales, aided by a rebound in some emerging markets after coronavirus lockdowns had crimped sales earlier in the year.

News Networks Prepare for Election That Goes Beyond Election Day

Giving viewers a picture of the race will be more challenging than ever because of the various ways votes are being cast and when they are being counted.

Walmart Scraps Plan to Have Robots Scan Shelves

The retail giant is ending its push to have machines developed by Bossa Nova Robotics rove stores to keep track of inventory, after discovering during the coronavirus pandemic that humans can help get similar results.

Chinese Regulators Summon Ant Leaders Ahead of Record IPO

China's central bank and other financial regulators met with Jack Ma and the top executives of Ant Group as the fintech giant prepares for a record-breaking IPO this week.

Lenovo Second-Quarter Net Profit Jumped 53%

Lenovo Group said its net profit for the fiscal second quarter jumped 53%, supported by the continued demand boom for personal computers amid rising digitization of work, education and entertainment since the coronavirus pandemic.

Citigroup Names New Consumer Banking Head

The bank's incoming CEO, Jane Fraser, is tapping one of her top lieutenants, Anand Selva, to replace her as head of the consumer bank. Citigroup's longtime chief risk officer will step down at the end of the year.

J.C. Penney Settles With Holdout Lenders, Easing Chapter 11 Sale

The retailer cleared the way to sell itself out of bankruptcy to lenders and landlords, settling with a group of holdout creditors led by Aurelius Capital Management that wanted a bigger slice of the pie from the restructuring.

Friendly's Restaurant Owner Files for Bankruptcy Amid Pandemic

The operator of the restaurant chain, buckling under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, said it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy with a deal in hand to be acquired and to keep most of its locations open.

