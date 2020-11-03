Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/03/2020 | 11:16am EST
Ant IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong Suspended

The Shanghai exchange postponed the fintech giant's blockbuster offering a day after regulatory agencies summoned Jack Ma, Ant's controlling shareholder, and top executives to a closed-door meeting. The company said its Hong Kong listing would also be suspended. 

 
Fox Books Quarterly Gains From News, Political Ads

Fox Corp.'s profit and revenue rose as it booked gains in cable network programming and political advertising ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. 

 
Bayer Posts Third-Quarter Loss on Agriculture Woes

Bayer's loss highlights how the coronavirus pandemic compounded problems the German chemical and drug giant has been facing since its acquisition of agriculture giant Monsanto just over two years ago. 

 
Humana Logs 3Q Profit but Sees a 4Q Loss

Humana posted a third-quarter profit on higher revenue year over year, but said it expects a fourth-quarter loss as utilization levels normalize following lows reached during the coronavirus pandemic 

 
Gannett Pushes Digital Subscriptions as 3Q Loss Widens

The publisher of USA Today, the Arizona Republic, the Detroit Free Press and other newspapers said it surpassed one million digital subscribers in the third quarter but reported a wider loss and continued to face pressure on its print-advertising business. 

 
Aramco Sticks by $18.75 Billion Dividend, Despite Sharp Fall in Profit

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, said it remains committed to paying its quarterly dividend, amounting to $18.75 billion every three months, despite a sharp drop in profit driven by lower crude prices. 

 
BNP Paribas Profit Steady as Trading Booms

The French bank's net profit held steady in the third quarter as income from trading securities offset a decline in retail banking earnings. 

 
Big Tech Snags Hollywood Talent to Pursue Enhanced Reality

Silicon Valley's biggest companies are snapping up the people and technology behind some of Hollywood's blockbusters in an effort to improve their augmented- and virtual-reality offerings. 

 
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Survives Scrutiny From Activist Investor

Jack Dorsey's job as CEO of Twitter appears safe. Twitter said in a securities filing on Monday that a board committee formed this spring recommended that the current management structure remain in place. 

 
Mondelez's Sales in Emerging Markets Bounce Back

The snacks-and-candy maker reported a nearly 5% rise in global sales, aided by a rebound in some emerging markets after coronavirus lockdowns had crimped sales earlier in the year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1115ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -0.98% 41.43 Delayed Quote.-42.58%
FOX CORPORATION -0.73% 27.13 Delayed Quote.-26.09%
HUMANA INC. 4.95% 428.56 Delayed Quote.11.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.25% 39.68 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 1.79% 34.2 End-of-day quote.-2.98%
SQUARE, INC. 3.15% 159.92 Delayed Quote.148.13%
WTI 1.69% 37.67 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
