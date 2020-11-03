Ant IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong Suspended

China called a sudden halt to the world's biggest initial public offering, casting uncertainty over the future of fintech giant Ant Group and delivering an extraordinary rebuke to its controlling shareholder, Jack Ma.

Fox Books Quarterly Gains With Lift From Fox News

Fox Corp. boosted profit and revenue on a strong performance from Fox News in its latest quarter, showing how crucial the cable news network is for the media company, as other areas of its business declined.

Wayfair Finally Starts to Feel Comfortable

The online furniture seller has booked its second consecutive quarterly profit after straight quarterly losses ever since its 2014 market debut.

Bayer Posts Third-Quarter Loss on Agriculture Woes

Bayer's loss highlights how the coronavirus pandemic compounded problems the German chemical and drug giant has been facing since its acquisition of agriculture giant Monsanto just over two years ago.

Pacific Drilling Wants Second Chapter 11 to Be Its Last

Lawyers for Pacific Drilling, in bankruptcy for the second time in three years, and company lenders assured a federal judge Monday that the offshore oil-and-gas drilling contractor's latest trip to chapter 11 will be its last.

Humana Logs 3Q Profit but Sees a 4Q Loss

Humana posted a third-quarter profit on higher revenue year over year, but said it expects a fourth-quarter loss as utilization levels normalize following lows reached during the coronavirus pandemic

Gannett Pushes Digital Subscriptions as 3Q Loss Widens

The publisher of USA Today, the Arizona Republic, the Detroit Free Press and other newspapers said it surpassed one million digital subscribers in the third quarter but reported a wider loss and continued to face pressure on its print-advertising business.

Natural-Gas Drillers Outshine Oil Peers as Covid-19 Surges

A split reality is emerging for U.S. shale drillers: Those that primarily pump oil are still struggling to survive, while those that produce natural gas are slowly seeing signs of recovery.

Aramco Sticks by $18.75 Billion Dividend, Despite Sharp Fall in Profit

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, said it remains committed to paying its quarterly dividend, amounting to $18.75 billion every three months, despite a sharp drop in profit driven by lower crude prices.

BNP Paribas Profit Steady as Trading Booms

The French bank's net profit held steady in the third quarter as income from trading securities offset a decline in retail banking earnings.

