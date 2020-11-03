Comcast, Walmart in Talks to Develop and Distribute Smart TVs

Under the terms the companies are discussing, retail giant Walmart would promote TV sets running Comcast software, and would get a share of recurring revenue from Comcast in return.

Cruise Industry's Fate Hinges on Which Way U.S. Election Blows

Long-awaited good news could turn sour for the cruise industry, pending U.S. presidential election results.

Companies Ban Travel, Warn Employees of Civil Unrest

U.S. employers geared up for Election Day with a flurry of internal messages unlike those in previous elections, with some urging staffers to avoid work travel and to be on guard against potential disruptions.

PayPal's Growth May Fade, but Its Future Is Still Bright

PayPal may no longer be able to count on a historic transition from the checkout counter to online and touchless payments. But investors shouldn't abandon the stock yet.

Ant IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong Suspended

China called a sudden halt to the world's biggest initial public offering, casting uncertainty over the future of fintech giant Ant Group and delivering an extraordinary rebuke to its controlling shareholder, Jack Ma.

Fox Books Quarterly Gains With Lift From Fox News

Fox Corp. boosted profit and revenue on a strong performance from Fox News in its latest quarter, showing how crucial the cable news network is for the media company, as other areas of its business declined.

Wayfair Finally Starts to Feel Comfortable

The online furniture seller has booked its second consecutive quarterly profit after straight quarterly losses ever since its 2014 market debut.

Bayer Posts Third-Quarter Loss on Agriculture Woes

Bayer's loss highlights how the coronavirus pandemic compounded problems the German chemical and drug giant has been facing since its acquisition of agriculture giant Monsanto just over two years ago.

Pacific Drilling Wants Second Chapter 11 to Be Its Last

Lawyers for Pacific Drilling, in bankruptcy for the second time in three years, and company lenders assured a federal judge Monday that the offshore oil-and-gas drilling contractor's latest trip to chapter 11 will be its last.

Humana Logs 3Q Profit but Sees a 4Q Loss

Humana posted a third-quarter profit on higher revenue year over year, but said it expects a fourth-quarter loss as utilization levels normalize following lows reached during the coronavirus pandemic

