11/04/2020 | 05:16pm EST
Qualcomm Gets Boost From 5G Smartphones, Licensing Payments

Mobile-phone chip-making giant Qualcomm reported strong quarterly earnings, boosted by Apple Inc.'s new iPhone 12 and other smartphones capable of connecting to superfast 5G networks. 

 
TikTok Shutdown Argued Before Federal Judge

A judge didn't rule immediately on the Chinese-owned video app's request for a preliminary injunction to stave off a U.S. shutdown that the Trump administration ordered to take effect later this month. 

 
Elon Musk, Once a Washington Outsider, Courts Military Business

Elon Musk's SpaceX was dismissed by Pentagon brass during its early years. But now, the billionaire entrepreneur and his company are enjoying more success than ever in snaring Pentagon business. 

 
Supermarkets Get New Looks as E-Commerce Grabs Hold

Food retailers are responding to pandemic-driven changes in shopping behavior by accelerating a shift to online ordering that had been slow to develop. 

 
Pet-Supply Chain Pet Valu to Close All Its U.S. Stores

Pet-supply retailer Pet Valu, buckling under the pressure of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, plans to close its nearly 360 stores and warehouses in the U.S. 

 
T-Mobile to Pay $200 Million Fine Over Federal Lifeline Program

The FCC charged the penalty for discrepancies at Sprint's Assurance Wireless, a Lifeline service provider T-Mobile acquired in April. 

 
Biogen Surges on Promising Alzheimer's Drug Assessment

The biotech giant received a big boost after U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulators appeared to give a positive assessment of the company's experimental Alzheimer's disease drug, sending shares up 40%. 

 
Bank Stocks Fall as Stimulus Hopes Fade

Shares of some regional banks fell as much as 11% even though the broader market rose. 

 
BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices, to Sell London Headquarters

BP is in talks to sell its London headquarters to help cover debt, punctuating the crisis facing the British oil giant and its peers as they navigate a pandemic that has decimated demand for oil. 

 
Twitter, Facebook Fined by Turkey for Breaching Law Aimed at Curbing Dissent

Turkish authorities have fined Twitter, Facebook and three other social-media platforms for failing to comply with a new law that civil-rights activists have decried as an attempt to stifle dissent.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1715ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.08% 114.95 Delayed Quote.50.44%
BIOGEN INC. 43.97% 355.63 Delayed Quote.-16.90%
FACEBOOK INC 8.32% 287.38 Delayed Quote.29.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.49% 41.18 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 2.81% 128.97 Delayed Quote.42.19%
T-MOBILE US 4.41% 116.02 Delayed Quote.41.70%
TESLA, INC. -0.69% 420.98 Delayed Quote.406.66%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.08% 8.4288 Delayed Quote.41.88%
WTI 1.88% 39.12 Delayed Quote.-37.38%
