U.K.'s SFO Investigating Plane Maker Bombardier Over Possible Bribery

The Serious Fraud Office is investigating the plane maker over what the agency described as suspected bribery and corruption related to deals with Indonesia's flag carrier.

Justice Department Files Antitrust Lawsuit Challenging Visa's Planned Acquisition of Plaid

The DOJ says the acquisition would allow Visa to unlawfully maintain a monopoly in the online debit market.

GM Rebounds From Coronavirus-Related Losses

The auto maker's efforts to crank up production of pickups and other lucrative models drove a $4 billion profit in the third quarter, the latest auto maker to rebound from earlier Covid-19-related losses.

ESPN Cuts Jobs as Parent Disney Contends With Covid-19 Pandemic

Walt Disney's ESPN is reducing its workforce by about 10% through a combination of layoffs and attrition of employees, including remote workers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Alibaba Reviews Regulatory Changes After Halt of Ant IPO

Ant Group, the financial affiliate of China's most valuable technology company, was supposed to go public on Thursday. Instead, Alibaba held an earnings call with little fanfare.

Subscription-Revenue Gains Help New York Times Weather Ad Declines

The media company posted a 13% rise in subscription revenue, with digital subscriptions accounting for a larger revenue share than print subscriptions for the first time in the company's history.

AstraZeneca Expects Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results This Year

The drugmaker said late-stage trials for the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with the University of Oxford are on track to produce results "later this year," with a potential rollout soon after, subject to regulatory approval.

Lockdowns Cast a Shadow Over European Banks' Strong Earnings

European banks are mostly upbeat about their performance in the third quarter, but amid more positive signals were reminders of stiff long-term challenges facing the industry.

Lufthansa Cautious as Travel Restrictions Continue

Lufthansa booked a net loss of EUR1.97 billion in the third quarter but confirmed its 2021 cash target despite what is likely to be a bleak winter due to increasing travel restrictions.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Logs 3Q Net Profit

Bristol-Myers Squibb posted a larger third-quarter profit and higher revenue year over year, as the company's acquisition of Celgene last year and higher sales from Bristol-developed drugs drove stronger-than-expected results.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1315ET