Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 11:16pm EST
T-Mobile Picks Up Pace of Its Cost-Cutting Program

The wireless carrier ended the Sept. 30 quarter with 689,000 more postpaid phone subscribers, adding to its share of a valuable market for customers billed for monthly service after it is provided. 

 
AIG's Net Income Fell in Third Quarter

The insurance conglomerate posted a decline in third-quarter net income tied partly to a divested business, but its operating profit increased despite higher storm costs as well as losses related to the pandemic. 

 
Macquarie Group's Profit Falls

Macquarie Group's first-half net profit fell by 32% as Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager absorbed higher credit and other impairment charges tied to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Wealth Fund  to Buy Stake in Reliance Retail

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund Public Investment Fund has agreed to invest about $1.3 billion in the retail venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. 

 
Foursquare CEO David Shim Steps Down

Gary Little, a member of Foursquare Labs' board, will become chief executive after David Shim's Jan. 1 departure. 

 
Peloton, Pizza and Videogames Grow in Stay-at-Home World

Consumers holed up during the pandemic redirected their travel and entertainment dollars toward pizza, videogames, home-exercise equipment and luxury goods, according to several corporate updates Thursday. 

 
Uber Posts Third-Quarter Loss as Pandemic Continues to Hurt Rides

Food delivery continues to be a bright spot for the ride-hailing operator, but it hasn't offset an overall revenue decline. 

 
Facebook Imposes Limits on Election Content, Bans 'Stop the Steal'

The social-media company has announced new measures to restrict the spread of false and possibly dangerous material. 

 
Apollo Chosen to Lead $4 Billion Loan for Hertz Fleet Revival

Apollo Global Management Inc. is leading a $4 billion wager on Americans' rising propensity to travel by car, agreeing to finance a planned refurbishing of Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s aging vehicle fleet as the U.S. rental-car business rebounds. 

 
Qualcomm Is Finally Cleaning Up

The new 5G iPhones are a clear boon for Qualcomm. And luckily for the chip maker, it now has more to its story.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 2315ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 2.38% 41.7 Delayed Quote.-12.60%
FACEBOOK INC 2.54% 294.68 Delayed Quote.40.01%
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. 5.14% 0.9 Delayed Quote.-94.57%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 12.75% 145.41 Delayed Quote.46.17%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.21% 1999.8 Delayed Quote.27.57%
T-MOBILE US 1.07% 117.26 Delayed Quote.49.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aJapan's economy seen rebounding in Q3, but coronavirus crisis weighs
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aJapan's Aso defends central bank's ETF buying programme
RE
12:08aSmallest job gains in five months expected as U.S. labor market momentum wanes
RE
12:06aChina's exports seen maintaining momentum; import growth cools, Reuters poll shows
RE
12:06aChina expects service imports to reach $2.5 trillion over five years - Shanghai Securities News
RE
11/05Japan LDP lawmaker says extra budget of 30 trln yen reasonable - Jiji
RE
11/05TOYOTA MOTOR : profit forecast more than doubles amid China pandemic rebound
RE
11/05Gold retreats as dollar ticks up, but set for weekly rise
RE
11/05China stocks fall, but see weekly gains as U.S. election in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2S&P 500 : Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
4INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Insurer RSA in $9.4 billion takeover talks with Intact, Tryg
5HALO LABS INC. : HALO LABS : Provides Updates
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group