Facebook Imposes Limits on Election Content, Bans 'Stop the Steal'

The social-media company has announced new measures to restrict the spread of false and possibly dangerous material.

Facebook's WhatsApp Gets Green Light to Expand Mobile Payments in India

The encrypted messaging platform is allowed to bring the service to a maximum of 20 million users, up from a limit of one million but far from all of its more than 400 million users in India.

Toyota Gains From Revived Car Market in U.S., China

Toyota raised its full-year operating profit estimate by nearly $8 billion, adding its name to the list of big car makers benefiting from an upsurge in Chinese and American demand for vehicles.

Chinese Rival to ByteDance Plans Multibillion-Dollar IPO in Hong Kong

The pipeline of Chinese technology startups planning to go public is moving along despite the sudden suspension of Ant Group's blockbuster listings.

Foursquare CEO David Shim Steps Down

Gary Little, a member of Foursquare Labs' board, will become chief executive after David Shim's Jan. 1 departure.

Peloton, Pizza and Videogames Grow in Stay-at-Home World

Consumers holed up during the pandemic redirected their travel and entertainment dollars toward pizza, videogames, home-exercise equipment and luxury goods, according to several corporate updates Thursday.

T-Mobile Picks Up Pace of Its Cost-Cutting Program

The wireless carrier ended the Sept. 30 quarter with 689,000 more postpaid phone subscribers, adding to its share of a valuable market for customers billed for monthly service after it is provided.

AIG's Net Income Fell in Third Quarter

The insurance conglomerate posted a decline in third-quarter net income tied partly to a divested business, but its operating profit increased despite higher storm costs as well as losses related to the pandemic.

Macquarie Group's Profit Falls

Macquarie Group's first-half net profit fell by 32% as Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager absorbed higher credit and other impairment charges tied to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudis to Buy Stake in Reliance Retail

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund Public Investment Fund has agreed to invest about $1.3 billion in the retail venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries.

