Coty Curbs Sales Declines and Turns a Profit

The struggling beauty giant showed signs of improving in the most recent quarter even as pandemic-related shutdowns of retailers continued to exacerbate a longer-term sales slide.

Toyota, Honda Rely on Resurgent China for Growth

Japanese car makers more than double their profit forecasts as recovery from the pandemic picks up the pace, getting a bigger share of the Chinese market in recent months.

Toyota Gains From Revived Car Market in U.S., China

Toyota raised its full-year operating profit estimate by nearly $8 billion, adding its name to the list of big car makers benefiting from an upsurge in Chinese and American demand for vehicles.

Facebook's WhatsApp Gets Green Light to Expand Mobile Payments in India

The encrypted messaging platform is allowed to bring the service to a maximum of 20 million users, up from a limit of one million but far from all of its more than 400 million users in India.

Chinese Rival to ByteDance Plans Multibillion-Dollar IPO in Hong Kong

The pipeline of Chinese technology startups planning to go public is moving along despite the sudden suspension of Ant Group's blockbuster listings.

U.S. Firms Get Another Boost From China

Coca-Cola, GM, Estee Lauder and others got a lift in the third quarter from Chinese consumers spending big, even as a surge in Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe tempers demand elsewhere.

Wine and Beer Makers Wait for Recovery

Americans are reportedly drinking more at home, but the shift has done little to buoy turbulent wine, beer and spirits stocks, as grocery-store sales struggle to offset lost bar and restaurant sales.

Malaysia's 1MDB Fund Still Struggling With Billions in Debt

Ailing state-run fund 1Malaysia Development continues to be saddled with a large pile of debt, despite billions in loans and advances from the Malaysian government.

Peloton, Pizza and Videogames Grow in Stay-at-Home World

Consumers holed up during the pandemic redirected their travel and entertainment dollars toward pizza, videogames, home-exercise equipment and luxury goods, according to several corporate updates Thursday.

U.K.'s SFO Investigating Plane Maker Bombardier Over Possible Bribery

The Serious Fraud Office is investigating the plane maker over what the agency described as suspected bribery and corruption related to deals with Indonesia's flag carrier.

