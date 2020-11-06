Hershey Grabs Candy Market Share

The owner of Reese's and KitKat gained ground in the U.S. candy market as retail sales of its chocolate brands jumped nearly 10% in its latest quarter.

Marriott Returns to Profitability as Travel Demand Improved in Summer

The world's largest hotel operator posted a third-quarter profit of $100 million, compared with a $234 million loss for the second quarter.

Dish Network Stems Pay-TV Defections

Satellite-TV provider's low-cost online television service bucked the cord-cutting trend while its new wireless service shrank during the company's first full quarter as a cellphone carrier.

CVS Health Names New CEO as it Posts Stronger Revenue

CVS Health posted a larger-than-expected adjusted profit as revenue grew in the third quarter, reflecting stronger retail sales and higher revenue from the company's health-care-benefits segment.

Coty Curbs Sales Declines and Turns a Profit

The struggling beauty giant showed signs of improving in the most recent quarter even as pandemic-related shutdowns of retailers continued to exacerbate a longer-term sales slide.

Toyota, Honda Rely on Resurgent China for Growth

Japanese car makers more than double their profit forecasts as recovery from the pandemic picks up the pace, getting a bigger share of the Chinese market in recent months.

Carlyle Buys Pet Supplier Manna Pro for Second Time

Three years after selling specialty pet-care products company Manna Pro Products to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, Carlyle Group is buying the company back.

Toyota Gains From Revived Car Market in U.S., China

Toyota raised its full-year operating profit estimate by nearly $8 billion, adding its name to the list of big car makers benefiting from an upsurge in Chinese and American demand for vehicles.

Facebook's WhatsApp Gets Green Light to Expand Mobile Payments in India

The encrypted messaging platform is allowed to bring the service to a maximum of 20 million users, up from a limit of one million but far from all of its more than 400 million users in India.

Chinese Rival to ByteDance Plans Multibillion-Dollar IPO in Hong Kong

The pipeline of Chinese technology startups planning to go public is moving along despite the sudden suspension of Ant Group's blockbuster listings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0915ET