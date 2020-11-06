Intel's Success Came With Making Its Own Chips. Until Now.

The Silicon Valley pioneer long held it had to build its flagship chips, the brains of computers, in its own factories. Then it hit the wall with a new generation and is considering outsourcing-a milestone in the story of America's losing its manufacturing primacy.

WhatsApp Wants to Host Your Intimate Chats. Don't Fret-They'll Be Deleted in a Week.

Facebook's WhatsApp has introduced a setting that automatically deletes messages after seven days, a move aimed at encouraging users to feel comfortable chatting in confidence.

CVS Taps Aetna Executive Karen Lynch as Next CEO

CVS Health named as its next CEO Karen Lynch, chief of the company's Aetna insurance arm, as the pharmacy giant navigates the coronavirus pandemic and a shifting health-care landscape.

Pfizer Receives Inquiry From SEC Bribery Unit

The drugmaker said it received an inquiry from the SEC's foreign-bribery unit about its operations in China.

Hershey Grabs Candy Market Share

The owner of Reese's and KitKat gained ground in the U.S. candy market as retail sales of its chocolate brands jumped nearly 10% in its latest quarter.

Wendy's, Pizza Hut Franchisee NPC Looks to Sell Itself to Operator of Panera Stores

NPC International, the nation's largest franchisee of Wendy's and Pizza Hut restaurants, has a planned deal to sell itself out of bankruptcy to the Flynn Restaurant Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Marriott Returns to Profitability as It Sheds Costs

The world's largest hotel operator posted a third-quarter profit of $100 million, following on a pandemic-driven loss in the second quarter, but said a recovery in travel demand remains hard to predict.

Dish Network Stems Pay-TV Defections

Satellite-TV provider's low-cost online television service bucked the cord-cutting trend while its new wireless service shrank during the company's first full quarter as a cellphone carrier.

Cartier's Owner Spreads Its Bets Online

An investment by the owner of the Cartier jewelry brand in luxury fashion website Farfetch is a smart move. It might also be an indirect admission of weaknesses at the rival online business it owns, Yoox Net-a-Porter.

Coty Curbs Sales Declines and Turns a Profit

The struggling beauty giant showed signs of improving in the most recent quarter even as pandemic-related shutdowns of retailers continued to exacerbate a longer-term sales slide.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 1715ET