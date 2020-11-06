Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:16pm EST
Intel's Success Came With Making Its Own Chips. Until Now.

The Silicon Valley pioneer long held it had to build its flagship chips, the brains of computers, in its own factories. Then it hit the wall with a new generation and is considering outsourcing-a milestone in the story of America's losing its manufacturing primacy. 

 
WhatsApp Wants to Host Your Intimate Chats. Don't Fret-They'll Be Deleted in a Week.

Facebook's WhatsApp has introduced a setting that automatically deletes messages after seven days, a move aimed at encouraging users to feel comfortable chatting in confidence. 

 
CVS Taps Aetna Executive Karen Lynch as Next CEO

CVS Health named as its next CEO Karen Lynch, chief of the company's Aetna insurance arm, as the pharmacy giant navigates the coronavirus pandemic and a shifting health-care landscape. 

 
Pfizer Receives Inquiry From SEC Bribery Unit

The drugmaker said it received an inquiry from the SEC's foreign-bribery unit about its operations in China. 

 
Hershey Grabs Candy Market Share

The owner of Reese's and KitKat gained ground in the U.S. candy market as retail sales of its chocolate brands jumped nearly 10% in its latest quarter. 

 
Wendy's, Pizza Hut Franchisee NPC Looks to Sell Itself to Operator of Panera Stores

NPC International, the nation's largest franchisee of Wendy's and Pizza Hut restaurants, has a planned deal to sell itself out of bankruptcy to the Flynn Restaurant Group, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Marriott Returns to Profitability as It Sheds Costs

The world's largest hotel operator posted a third-quarter profit of $100 million, following on a pandemic-driven loss in the second quarter, but said a recovery in travel demand remains hard to predict. 

 
Dish Network Stems Pay-TV Defections

Satellite-TV provider's low-cost online television service bucked the cord-cutting trend while its new wireless service shrank during the company's first full quarter as a cellphone carrier. 

 
Cartier's Owner Spreads Its Bets Online

An investment by the owner of the Cartier jewelry brand in luxury fashion website Farfetch is a smart move. It might also be an indirect admission of weaknesses at the rival online business it owns, Yoox Net-a-Porter. 

 
Coty Curbs Sales Declines and Turns a Profit

The struggling beauty giant showed signs of improving in the most recent quarter even as pandemic-related shutdowns of retailers continued to exacerbate a longer-term sales slide.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5.76% 64.95 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 1.17% 27.71 Delayed Quote.-22.78%
PFIZER INC. 0.03% 36.4 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.08% 4925.15 End-of-day quote.16.60%
THE RESTAURANT GROUP -0.75% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-72.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59pHealth Care Up On Vaccine, Election-Result Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:57pIndustrials Up Slightly After October Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10:54pALPHABET : Google says it will not file motion to dismiss U.S. lawsuit
RE
10:50pCVS Health CEO Larry Merlo to step down next year
RE
10:49pCorrection to Canada Jobs Article
DJ
10:46pANALYSIS : High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
RE
10:42pNUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global Energy Conference
PU
10:40pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Tanimura & Antle
PU
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group