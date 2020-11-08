Elliott Takes Stake in Software Company F5 Networks

The activist investor has taken a stake in F5 Networks and spoken to the software company's management in recent weeks about ways to boost its lagging stock, according to people familiar with the matter.

Federal Lawsuit Points to Payments' Future

Whatever the outcome of the Justice Department's lawsuit against Visa, for investors the suit could focus attention on how payments might evolve, in particular the potential of pay-by-bank arrangements.

Bloomberg's Streaming News Channel Deepens Push in Consumer Media

The company is launching a streaming TV channel, built around its social-media brand QuickTake, which will go beyond Bloomberg's core areas of finance and markets, with greater focus on general-interest and lifestyle news.

Berkshire Hathaway's Profit Rises, Boosted by Investment Returns

Berkshire reported third-quarter net earnings of $30.1 billion as investments rallied, though a loss for the company's insurance underwriting pinched its operating profit.

China Evergrande to Terminate Reorganization Plan With Shenzhen Real Estate

China Evergrande has terminated a reorganization plan with Shenzhen Real Estate, ending the debt laden company's plan for a reverse listing on Shenzhen's stock exchange.

AIA Group Value of New Business Falls

AIA Group's value of new business fell 28% in the third quarter as Covid-19 weighed on the insurer's operations, but sequential growth was strong thanks to the easing of the pandemic restrictions.

Disney, McDonald's and Lyft Set to Report Results

The quarterly earnings season is winding down with the pandemic weighing on many companies' results-and Disney, McDonald's and Lyft are expected to join the crowd.

Smaller Is Big in New E-Commerce Warehouses

Businesses are squeezing "microfulfillment" centers into urban warehouses and the backs of stores, hoping to pare delivery times so online orders reach their destinations in hours, not days.

Wendy's, Pizza Hut Franchisee NPC Looks to Sell Itself to Operator of Panera Stores

NPC International, the nation's largest franchisee of Wendy's and Pizza Hut restaurants, has a deal to sell itself out of bankruptcy to Flynn Restaurant Group.

Intel's Success Came With Making Its Own Chips. Until Now.

The Silicon Valley pioneer long held it had to build its flagship chips, the brains of computers, in its own factories. Then it hit the wall with a new generation and is considering outsourcing-a milestone in the story of America's losing its manufacturing primacy.

