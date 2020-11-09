Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Proves 90% Effective in Trials

The positive, though incomplete, results bring the vaccine a big step closer to getting cleared for widespread use. The timetable suggests the vaccine could go into distribution this month or next.

Boeing Jets, Other U.S. Goods Worth $4 Billion Face EU Tariffs

The European Union will impose tariffs on $3.99 billion of Boeing jets and other U.S. goods annually as part of a long-running trade dispute, the bloc's trade chief said.

McDonald's Sales Largely Recover as Virus Challenges Persist

The fast-food chain said bigger orders and dinner business have helped overcome lower total customer tallies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biogen Stock Might Not Recover From Alzheimer's Treatment Setback

A potential blockbuster drug hits yet another bump in the road, and shareholders will feel the pain.

Supreme Streetwear Brand Sold to VF in $2.1 Billion Deal

Supreme, a streetwear brand with 12 stores and a cult following, is being sold to the parent company of Vans and Timberland.

Kevin Mayer, Ex-TikTok CEO, Joins Investment Firm Founded By Billionaire Len Blavatnik

Access Industries said Mr. Mayer will focus on its media-related businesses and identify new potential opportunities for the firm.

SoftBank Comeback Stays on Track With $6 Billion Profit

Technology investor SoftBank Group logged a profit of more than $6 billion in the July-September quarter, driven by rising share prices for some of its portfolio companies.

The Duty-Free Business Must Reroute to China

Beijing is using the Covid-19 crisis to encourage China's globe-trotting consumers to spend more back at home. Europe's stricken duty-free operators have to follow them.

Apple Suspends New Business With Pegatron Over Labor Violations

Apple suspended new business with key supplier Pegatron after finding that the Taiwanese company violated the American smartphone maker's rules related to student worker programs at its China facilities.

China Car Sales Keep on Trucking in Pandemic Recovery

Auto sales in China rose for a fourth straight month in October, as the country's rebound from the coronavirus pandemic gained momentum.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1115ET