News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/10/2020 | 01:16am EST
Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Proves 90% Effective in Trials

The positive, though incomplete, results bring the vaccine a big step closer to getting cleared for widespread use. The timetable suggests the vaccine could go into distribution this month or next. 

 
Lilly's Covid-19 Antibody Drug Gets FDA Green Light

U.S. health officials authorized use of the first treatment for people with earlier-stage Covid-19 who aren't hospitalized, filling a gap in treatment. 

 
Brazil Suspends Trials of China's Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said Monday it has suspended clinical trials of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, long expected to be one of the first to be approved in the country, following a "severe adverse event." 

 
Adobe to Acquire Workfront for $1.5 Billion

Adobe has agreed to acquire Workfront, a work-management platform aimed at marketers, for $1.5 billion 

 
GM Plans to Hire 3,000 New Workers to Deepen Tech Expertise

GM is looking to bolster its engineering and software-development ranks by recruiting new employees, the latest auto maker to bulk up on tech talent as competition with Silicon Valley intensifies for the future automobile. 

 
Nikola's Losses Widen as Executives Try to Regain Momentum

Electric-truck startup Nikola reported wider losses in the third-quarter, a tumultuous period in which company executives came under pressure to respond to questions about the legitimacy of its business. 

 
Real-Estate Stocks Soar on Vaccine Hopes

The sector has trailed well behind the overall market this year after the pandemic altered work and shopping patterns, pressuring many tenants of commercial property. 

 
TriMark Lenders Sue Competing Investors for Jumping Ahead

Lenders to TriMark USA sued a group of competing investors in the food-service supplier, saying the group put together a $427.5 million rescue financing package that unfairly vaulted those investors to the top position in the repayment line. 

 
Zoom to Get Closer Scrutiny Under FTC Settlement

The federal agency had alleged that Zoom for at least the past four years promised users a level of data encryption it didn't provide. 

 
Sumeru Equity Partners Raises $720 Million for Latest Technology Fund

The firm exceeded its $600 million target for Sumeru Equity Partners Fund III LP, which closed in late October.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-20 0115ET

