United Seizes Chance to Return to JFK Amid Pandemic

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said the pandemic has provided an opportunity for the airline to fulfill its long-held ambition to return to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after a five-year absence.

Boeing Faces Possible FAA Enforcement Action

U.S. aviation authorities are considering new safety-related penalties or other enforcement action against Boeing, even as they prepare to allow the plane maker's beleaguered 737 MAX fleet back in the air.

Ulta Beauty to Get Shops Inside Target Stores

In a partnership that will expand Ulta Beauty's physical and digital presence, the cosmetics retailer will open dedicated shops inside more than 100 existing Target stores starting next year.

Amazon Faces New EU Antitrust Charges, Probes

Amazon.com faces fresh legal battles with the European Union after the bloc charged the online retailer with violating competition law in a new salvo in its scrutiny of U.S. tech corporations.

Democratic Senators Object to 'Rebranding' of Purdue as a Public Asset

A group of Democratic Senators asked the Justice Department to drop its efforts to convert bankrupt OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma to a public asset, saying the proposed "rebranding" would force state governments to own a company they don't want.

Cargo Vessels and Cruise Ships Line Up for Scrapping

Cargo ships and cruise liners are being scrapped in growing numbers as operators hit by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic look to turn their unemployed vessels into cash by selling them into the recycling market.

How Eli Lilly Developed Covid-19 Drug in Pandemic's Long Shadow

Pharma companies seeking vaccines and treatments have had to adapt to an unusual impediment-having to carry out their work on the disease while it's all around them. That's led to some peculiar workarounds and continued nervousness.

Targeted Ads Headed Soon to Network TV

Targeted advertising in which next-door neighbors could see different commercials during the same TV show has been television's Holy Grail, but it is expected to become a reality next year.

Spotify Buys Podcast-Tech Firm Megaphone

Spotify has agreed to acquire podcast advertising and publishing firm Megaphone in a deal that will help the streaming giant ramp up its ad business.

Apple Mac Line Gets New Life in Pandemic, In-House Chips

While excitement for Apple's new iPhones has helped boost the company's share price to record highs, a nearly 40-year-old workhorse with stagnating sales in recent years is notching impressive growth: the Mac.

