MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/11/2020 | 01:16am EST
TikTok Asks Court to Extend U.S. Government's Divestiture Deadline

TikTok's Chinese parent company asked a U.S. appeals court for more time to work out a potential divestiture of the popular video-sharing app, citing a lack of communication from the Trump administration as a Thursday deadline looms. 

 
Revlon Working With Restructuring Adviser Alvarez as Bondholders Mull Debt Offer

The cosmetics company is still trying to bring bondholders on board with a restructuring proposal, and avoid bankruptcy. 

 
UPS Lifts Ban on Beards in Diversity Push

The delivery company is loosening its guidelines on employee appearance, including lifting a longstanding ban on facial hair and allowing natural Black hairstyles. 

 
Commonwealth Bank's Profit Falls but Lending Grows

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said its first-quarter profit fell, but it recorded growth in mortgages, business lending and deposits, which helped offset ongoing margin pressures from lower interest rates. 

 
A Big Chinese Bank Is Selling Bonds That Can Be Bought With Cash or Bitcoin

China Construction Bank is planning to raise up to $3 billion from a sale of bonds that individuals and institutions can trade in and out of using U.S. dollars or bitcoin. 

 
HKEX's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose as Trading Volumes Grew

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said its third-quarter net profit rose sharply from a year earlier, as its revenue hit a quarterly record on the back of robust trading volumes. 

 
Lyft's Business Picks Up From Pandemic Lows

The pandemic continued to weigh on the ride-hailing company, though its active riders and revenue improved from the preceding quarter as lockdowns eased in some key cities. 

 
United Seizes Chance to Return to JFK Amid Pandemic

United Airlines Holdings said the pandemic has provided an opportunity for the airline to fulfill its long-held ambition to return to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after a five-year absence. 

 
Boeing Faces Possible FAA Enforcement Action

U.S. aviation authorities are considering new safety-related penalties or other enforcement action against Boeing, even as they prepare to allow its 737 MAX fleet back in the air. 

 
How Eli Lilly Developed Covid-19 Drug in Pandemic's Long Shadow

Pharma companies seeking vaccines and treatments have had to adapt to an unusual impediment-having to carry out their work on the disease while it's all around them. That's led to some peculiar workarounds and continued nervousness.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0115ET

