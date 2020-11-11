GE Disbands Corporate Audit Program

General Electric is disbanding its Corporate Audit Staff program, a rigorous multiyear rotation through various divisions that the conglomerate has long used to groom future leaders.

TikTok Asks Court to Extend U.S. Government's Divestiture Deadline

TikTok's Chinese parent company asked a U.S. appeals court for more time to work out a potential divestiture of the popular video-sharing app, citing a lack of communication from the Trump administration as a Thursday deadline looms.

Revlon Working With Restructuring Adviser Alvarez as Bondholders Mull Debt Offer

The cosmetics company is still trying to bring bondholders on board with a restructuring proposal, and avoid bankruptcy.

A Big Chinese Bank Is Selling Bonds That Can Be Bought With Cash or Bitcoin

China Construction Bank is planning to raise up to $3 billion from a sale of bonds that individuals and institutions can trade in and out of using U.S. dollars or bitcoin.

Lyft's Business Picks Up From Pandemic Lows

The pandemic continued to weigh on the ride-hailing company, though its active riders and revenue improved from the preceding quarter as lockdowns eased in some key cities.

Continental Warns on Profit, Further Restructuring

Continental provided new guidance for 2020 including lower sales and a smaller adjusted earnings margin, and warned that earnings will take a hit in the fourth quarter.

ABN AMRO Cuts Impairment View After Profit Beat

ABN AMRO reported a market-beating third quarter net profit after booking lower impairments, and trimmed its total write-off forecast to EUR2.5 billion for the year.

Mediaset Confident as Profits Rise

Mediaset posted higher third-quarter profits and revenue and said it was confident its operating performance in the final quarter will contribute to a positive result for 2020.

UPS Lifts Ban on Beards in Diversity Push

The delivery company is loosening its guidelines on employee appearance, including lifting a longstanding ban on facial hair and allowing natural Black hairstyles.

Commonwealth Bank's Profit Falls but Lending Grows

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said its first-quarter profit fell, but it recorded growth in mortgages, business lending and deposits, which helped offset ongoing margin pressures from lower interest rates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0715ET