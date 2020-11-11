Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:16am EST
GE Disbands Corporate Audit Program

General Electric is disbanding its Corporate Audit Staff program, a rigorous multiyear rotation through various divisions that the conglomerate has long used to groom future leaders. 

 
TikTok Asks Court to Extend U.S. Government's Divestiture Deadline

TikTok's Chinese parent company asked a U.S. appeals court for more time to work out a potential divestiture of the popular video-sharing app, citing a lack of communication from the Trump administration as a Thursday deadline looms. 

 
Revlon Working With Restructuring Adviser Alvarez as Bondholders Mull Debt Offer

The cosmetics company is still trying to bring bondholders on board with a restructuring proposal, and avoid bankruptcy. 

 
A Big Chinese Bank Is Selling Bonds That Can Be Bought With Cash or Bitcoin

China Construction Bank is planning to raise up to $3 billion from a sale of bonds that individuals and institutions can trade in and out of using U.S. dollars or bitcoin. 

 
Lyft's Business Picks Up From Pandemic Lows

The pandemic continued to weigh on the ride-hailing company, though its active riders and revenue improved from the preceding quarter as lockdowns eased in some key cities. 

 
Continental Warns on Profit, Further Restructuring

Continental provided new guidance for 2020 including lower sales and a smaller adjusted earnings margin, and warned that earnings will take a hit in the fourth quarter. 

 
ABN AMRO Cuts Impairment View After Profit Beat

ABN AMRO reported a market-beating third quarter net profit after booking lower impairments, and trimmed its total write-off forecast to EUR2.5 billion for the year. 

 
Mediaset Confident as Profits Rise

Mediaset posted higher third-quarter profits and revenue and said it was confident its operating performance in the final quarter will contribute to a positive result for 2020. 

 
UPS Lifts Ban on Beards in Diversity Push

The delivery company is loosening its guidelines on employee appearance, including lifting a longstanding ban on facial hair and allowing natural Black hairstyles. 

 
Commonwealth Bank's Profit Falls but Lending Grows

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said its first-quarter profit fell, but it recorded growth in mortgages, business lending and deposits, which helped offset ongoing margin pressures from lower interest rates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 2.50% 13296.985 Real-time Quote.103.22%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.52% 6 End-of-day quote.-10.85%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 2.97% 72.4 End-of-day quote.-9.39%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.98% 8.98 Delayed Quote.-21.86%
MEDIASET 7.11% 1.777 Delayed Quote.-40.19%
REVLON, INC. 47.24% 8.79 Delayed Quote.-72.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aINTERNATIONAL AUTOMATIC EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION IN TAX MATTERS : Federal Council brings Act and Ordinance into force
PU
07:21aEXCLUSIVE : TikTok-owner ByteDance to rake in $27 billion in ad revenue by year-end - sources
RE
07:19aStocks gain, bonds fall as vaccine-fuelled rotation ploughs on
RE
07:19aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Employment and Labour briefs media on Productivity SA 2020 Annual General Meeting, 12 Nov
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16a'Easy' UK-Canada trade deal should be secured by end of year - Trudeau
RE
07:11aZambia's bondholders must accept write-downs - campaign group
RE
07:06aTime to launch carbon plan for shipping is now, industry says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
4ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. : FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group