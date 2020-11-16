Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective in Early Results, Firm Says

Moderna's experimental coronavirus vaccine was 94.5% effective at protecting people from symptomatic Covid-19, an early look at pivotal study results showed-the second vaccine to hit a key milestone.

HBO Max Is Coming to Amazon Devices

AT&T reached a deal to offer its HBO Max streaming service through Amazon.com, removing a distribution barrier that has checked the app's growth since its launch.

PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks

BBVA's sale of its U.S. operations to PNC underlines that, for European banks, America is a tough nut to crack.

Tyson's 4Q Profit Rose Despite $200M in Pandemic-Related Costs

Tyson Foods said it continued to spend on Covid-19-related expenses during its fiscal fourth quarter, as coronavirus infections surge across the U.S.

Aramco Plans U.S. Dollar Bond to Plug Funding Gap

Saudi Aramco said it aims to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated bond, as the cash-strapped oil giant cuts jobs, considers asset sales and reviews its expansion plans.

Retrophin, Founded by Martin Shkreli, Rebrands Itself as Travere Therapeutics

The biopharmaceutical company will begin trading under the new name and ticker on Thursday.

Walmart Retreats Around Globe to Focus on E-Commerce

Walmart threw in the towel on Japan after 18 years, selling most of its stake in a local supermarket chain and continuing its retreat from slow-growing global markets in favor of e-commerce bets.

Simon Property, Taubman Agree to Revise Merger Deal

High-end mall developer Taubman Centers has agreed to accept a price cut in its takeover by Simon Property, in a move will allow the companies to avoid a drawn-out legal battle that was set to start Monday.

A Little-Known Payments Provider Is Now One of Europe's Most Valuable Finance Firms

Few companies have benefited more from the online shopping boom sparked by the coronavirus than Dutch payments firm Adyen, whose shares are up almost 120% this year.

Strava Raises $110 Million as More People Seek Outdoor Exercise Amid Pandemic

The maker of the social networking app for fitness buffs has raised $110 million in a late-stage funding round co-led by Sequoia Capital and TCV that valued the company at more than $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

