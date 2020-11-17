Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

11/17/2020 | 11:16pm EST
Purdue Gets Chapter 11 Approval of Justice Department Opioid Settlement

A bankruptcy judge approved an $8.34 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and the Justice Department that requires the drugmaker to plead guilty to three felonies over its marketing and distribution of OxyContin. 

 
Unilever Wants Bigger Bite of Plant-Based Market

The race for growth in meat and dairy alternatives heats up as Unilever targets $1.2 billion in sales over five to seven years of vegan and dairy-free products like plant-based ice cream and mayonnaise. 

 
Mars, Looking for Bar Boost, Plans to Buy Kind's North America Unit

Mars said it would acquire snack-bar maker Kind's business in North America, a deal that will further push the company into competition with other food giants that are looking to bars for growth. 

 
Honda Looks to New Civic to Help Keep Its Edge in Sedan Market

As the pandemic pummels small-car sales, Honda has redesigned one of its most popular nameplates in hopes of hanging onto younger, more cost-conscious buyers. 

 
Tesla Rival Nio Posts Sharply Higher Sales

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker, whose shares have soared this year, delivered 12,206 vehicles in the latest quarter and posted a narrower loss. 

 
Aramco Raises $8 Billion Bond to Fund Dividend Pledge

The financial position of the world's largest oil producer has darkened as it contends with a fall in crude prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Sunac Services Shares to Raise US$1 Billion From Hong Kong IPO

Property-management company Sunac Services will raise $1.01 billion through an initial public offering in Hong Kong, as the fundraising market in the city remains strong and vibrant. 

 
Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy

Amazon.com said customers can buy prescription medications through a new store on its platform, a move that weighed on shares of drugstore chains and drug distributors. 

 
Longtime AT&T Finance Chief John Stephens to Retire Next Spring

AT&T hired a company insider to succeed longtime finance chief John Stephens once he retires at the end of March, in the latest change of guard within the company's leadership over the past year. 

 
Moderna and Pfizer Are Reinventing Vaccines, Starting With Covid

The two leading Covid-19 vaccines, including one developed by BioNTech, are based on a new gene-based technology called messenger RNA that researchers believe could help fight cancer, heart disease and other viruses.

