Boeing 737 MAX Cleared to Fly Again, but Covid-19 Has Sapped Demand

The FAA's order ungrounding the aircraft following two fatal crashes removes one major obstacle as the pandemic creates fresh problems for the aerospace giant.

Pfizer Says Covid Vaccine Is 95% Effective in Final Data, Will Seek Authorization

Pfizer plans to seek authorization for the vaccine within days, leaving the shot on track to go into distribution by the end of the year if health regulators permit.

Lowe's 3Q Sales Rise, Profit Shrinks

The Mooresville, N.C.-based home-improvement retailer said its sales for the recent quarter grew, continuing gains and yielding more online orders during the Covid-19 pandemic, though profit fell because of higher expenses.

Apple Slashes App Store Fees for Smaller Developers

Apple is cutting to 15% from 30% the commission it charges smaller developers that sell software through its App Store-a partial concession in its battle with critics over how it wields power in its digital ecosystem.

GM to Sell Car Insurance, Using Data on Your Driving to Set Prices

The Detroit auto maker aims to leverage the reams of data generated by its cars to establish an auto-insurance business.

PG&E Taps Michigan Utility Leader as Next CEO

Patti Poppe, who has led an ambitious effort to retire coal-fired power plants at CMS Energy, will take the helm at a challenging time for PG&E.

Herman Miller's New Stores Let Consumers Test-Drive High-End Office Chairs

Office furniture company Herman Miller is trying to expand further beyond selling large orders of expensive chairs to employers with a new bid for individual at-home workers.

Life Insurers' Road to Full Recovery Is Long

Life-insurance stocks have been the beneficiaries of a huge relief rally this month, thanks to positive vaccine news and a jump in U.S. Treasury yields. But it is too soon to declare them fully healed.

Pharmacies Can't Ignore Amazon Drug Threat

Amazon is stalking pharmacies now, and shareholders are rightly spooked. Pharmacy stocks took a beating after Tuesday's news.

Qualcomm CFO Overhauls Revenue Metrics as Business Shifts

The chip maker this month for the first time provided breakdowns for its automotive and Internet of Things businesses, among others.

