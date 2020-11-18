Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 01:16pm EST
Boeing 737 MAX Cleared to Fly Again, but Covid-19 Has Sapped Demand

The FAA's order ungrounding the aircraft following two fatal crashes removes one major obstacle as the pandemic creates fresh problems for the aerospace giant. 

 
Pfizer Says Covid Vaccine Is 95% Effective in Final Data, Will Seek Authorization

Pfizer plans to seek authorization for the vaccine within days, leaving the shot on track to go into distribution by the end of the year if health regulators permit. 

 
Lowe's 3Q Sales Rise, Profit Shrinks

The Mooresville, N.C.-based home-improvement retailer said its sales for the recent quarter grew, continuing gains and yielding more online orders during the Covid-19 pandemic, though profit fell because of higher expenses. 

 
Apple Slashes App Store Fees for Smaller Developers

Apple is cutting to 15% from 30% the commission it charges smaller developers that sell software through its App Store-a partial concession in its battle with critics over how it wields power in its digital ecosystem. 

 
GM to Sell Car Insurance, Using Data on Your Driving to Set Prices

The Detroit auto maker aims to leverage the reams of data generated by its cars to establish an auto-insurance business. 

 
PG&E Taps Michigan Utility Leader as Next CEO

Patti Poppe, who has led an ambitious effort to retire coal-fired power plants at CMS Energy, will take the helm at a challenging time for PG&E. 

 
Herman Miller's New Stores Let Consumers Test-Drive High-End Office Chairs

Office furniture company Herman Miller is trying to expand further beyond selling large orders of expensive chairs to employers with a new bid for individual at-home workers. 

 
Life Insurers' Road to Full Recovery Is Long

Life-insurance stocks have been the beneficiaries of a huge relief rally this month, thanks to positive vaccine news and a jump in U.S. Treasury yields. But it is too soon to declare them fully healed. 

 
Pharmacies Can't Ignore Amazon Drug Threat

Amazon is stalking pharmacies now, and shareholders are rightly spooked. Pharmacy stocks took a beating after Tuesday's news. 

 
Qualcomm CFO Overhauls Revenue Metrics as Business Shifts

The chip maker this month for the first time provided breakdowns for its automotive and Internet of Things businesses, among others.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-20 1315ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pUber looks to partner with other self-driving companies - CEO
RE
01:31pSoybeans hit fresh 4-year peak on tightening supplies, higher soyoil
RE
01:29pGoogle presses for quicker release of documents in lawsuit
RE
01:27pNEPAL RASTRA BANK : Opening Remarks delivered by Hon. Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Mr. Maha Prasad Adhikari on G-24/ AFI Policymaker's Roundtable
PU
01:24pUber will partner with other autonomous providers -ceo
RE
01:24pUber will pursue 'all paths forward' with its atg self-driving unit -ceo
RE
01:24pUber plans to have an open self-driving network, plans to fund atg autonomous unit both internally and externally -ceo at conference
RE
01:22pANALYSIS : Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope
RE
01:21pU.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain
RE
01:21pGLOBALDATA : Unilever's 1bn plant-based food target should be emulated by others
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : 'A SPECIAL DAY': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year
3Oil gains 2% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ