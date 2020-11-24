Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/24/2020 | 11:16am EST
GE Plans More Job Cuts in Aviation Division

General Electric warned employees that more job cuts are coming to the conglomerate's jet-engine business because of the pandemic's impact on commercial air travel even with the promise of a vaccine on the horizon. 

 
Credit Suisse Takes $450 Million Hit on Stake in U.S. Hedge-Fund Firm

Credit Suisse is taking a near half-billion-dollar charge on a stake in a hedge-fund business it bought during Wall Street's frenzy for alternative investments a decade ago. 

 
Best Buy Continues Gains From Home Products, Online Sales

The retailer's sales rose 21% in the third quarter from a year earlier, as it continued benefiting from online sales and items that help consumers work, learn and cook from home during the pandemic. 

 
Europe's Biggest Utility Company to Ramp Up Spending on Wind, Solar Power

Enel plans to spend around $83 billion expanding its presence in wind and solar power in the coming decade, seeking to cement its position as the world's largest renewable energy producer outside China and capitalize on the shift to green energy. 

 
Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack to Step Down

In his decades at the helm of the sporting-goods company, Ed Stack built it into a national chain and led it into the debate over gun violence. He will remain chairman and chief merchant. 

 
AstraZeneca Gears Up to Vaccinate the World

Among the front-runners racing to deliver a Covid-19 shot, AstraZeneca has the least vaccine experience. But it has promised the world the most doses-more than three billion. 

 
McCormick Buys Hot-Sauce Maker Cholula

The seasonings company pays $800 million to private equity firm L Catterton as it tries to capitalize on record demand for spicy condiments. 

 
Xiaomi's Gain at Huawei's Expense Might Not Last

The global smartphone market has recovered from the earlier dip caused by the pandemic, but Huawei's travails are the key factor behind Xiaomi's bumper performance in the latest quarter. 

 
BlackRock to Buy Equity-Index Provider Aperio for $1 Billion

BlackRock is acquiring Aperio Group LLC, a firm that helps build custom portfolios for wealthy individuals, in a push by the world's largest money manager to add more personalization to its offerings. 

 
Salesforce Puts Money Into AppsFlyer

The company, which says it is now valued at $2 billion, sells mobile analytics software that weighs the effectiveness of ad campaigns.

