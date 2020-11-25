Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/25/2020 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
JD Health IPO Adds to Hale and Hearty Hong Kong Market

Hong Kong is having a standout year for stock listings, despite political turmoil and the derailment of the world's largest initial public offering. 

 
EU Official Raises Vetting Concerns Over BlackRock Contract

An EU watchdog said the bloc's executive branch failed to properly consider potential conflicts of interest when it chose BlackRock to advise the EU on future banking regulations. 

 
HBO Max Hopes 'Flight Attendant' Will Land Viewers

The new streaming service and its new boss see shows targeting women and younger viewers as a way to stand out in a cluttered video market. 

 
Penguin Random House Parent Near Deal to Buy Simon & Schuster From ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS is close to a deal to sell book publisher Simon & Schuster to German media giant Bertelsmann for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
PC Sales Help HP, Dell Offset Weak Office Spending

Remote working fueled strong demand for Dell and HP personal computers in the latest quarter, cushioning the impact from lower office-equipment spending. 

 
Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty to Felonies Over OxyContin Sales

The guilty plea follows the approval last week by a U.S. bankruptcy court judge of an $8.34 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and the Justice Department. 

 
JPMorgan Chase Unit to Pay $250 Million Penalty Over Poor Internal Controls

A top banking regulator fined a JPMorgan Chase unit $250 million over deficiencies in internal controls and internal audit practices. 

 
Gap Reports Flat Quarterly Sales as Holiday Shopping Gets Under Way

Gap's quarterly sales rebounded from spring shutdowns but increased marketing weighed on profits. Executives cautioned that rising Covid-19 infections could slow visits to stores during the holiday season. 

 
Sealed Air Names New Finance Chief as Incumbent's Contract Nears End

Sealed Air has hired a replacement for its chief financial officer, who had come out of retirement to take on the role after the packaging company fired his predecessor in relation to an investigation by U.S. securities regulators. 

 
J.Crew Changes CEOs for Third Time in Three Years

The apparel seller replaced its chief executive after less than a year in the role and just a few months after it emerged from bankruptcy protection with new hedge-fund owners.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 0715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.41% 699.3 Delayed Quote.39.11%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 4.62% 123.32 Delayed Quote.-15.44%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 2.80% 45.95 Delayed Quote.15.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aOil extends gain on vaccine hope, weak dollar
RE
07:32aUK taking tough decisions for economy to bounce back, says PM Johnson
RE
07:31aCalifornia regulator flags concerns over PG&E's wildfire safety measures
RE
07:29aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA : Press Release- Afro-Asia Fintech Festival Nairobi Online City Event December 2020
PU
07:26aPoland, Hungary should go to EU court on rule of law, not block budget, Commission says
RE
07:26aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR EURO : EU disburses 400 million in macro-financial assistance to Georgia, Jordan and Moldova
PU
07:25aBritain eyes 'quick win' post-Brexit insurance reform, say BoE official
RE
07:19aEU must accept reality to move fisheries talks forward, says PM
RE
07:19aKenya's economic growth to rebound next year, World Bank says
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
2DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to employees
4PLASTIC OMNIUM SE : PLASTIC OMNIUM : aims for world leadership in hydrogen mobility
5EUROSTOXX : European shares hover near nine-month highs on easing virus curbs, vaccine cheer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ