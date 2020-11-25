JD Health IPO Adds to Hale and Hearty Hong Kong Market

Hong Kong is having a standout year for stock listings, despite political turmoil and the derailment of the world's largest initial public offering.

EU Official Raises Vetting Concerns Over BlackRock Contract

An EU watchdog said the bloc's executive branch failed to properly consider potential conflicts of interest when it chose BlackRock to advise the EU on future banking regulations.

HBO Max Hopes 'Flight Attendant' Will Land Viewers

The new streaming service and its new boss see shows targeting women and younger viewers as a way to stand out in a cluttered video market.

Penguin Random House Parent Near Deal to Buy Simon & Schuster From ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS is close to a deal to sell book publisher Simon & Schuster to German media giant Bertelsmann for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

PC Sales Help HP, Dell Offset Weak Office Spending

Remote working fueled strong demand for Dell and HP personal computers in the latest quarter, cushioning the impact from lower office-equipment spending.

Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty to Felonies Over OxyContin Sales

The guilty plea follows the approval last week by a U.S. bankruptcy court judge of an $8.34 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and the Justice Department.

JPMorgan Chase Unit to Pay $250 Million Penalty Over Poor Internal Controls

A top banking regulator fined a JPMorgan Chase unit $250 million over deficiencies in internal controls and internal audit practices.

Gap Reports Flat Quarterly Sales as Holiday Shopping Gets Under Way

Gap's quarterly sales rebounded from spring shutdowns but increased marketing weighed on profits. Executives cautioned that rising Covid-19 infections could slow visits to stores during the holiday season.

Sealed Air Names New Finance Chief as Incumbent's Contract Nears End

Sealed Air has hired a replacement for its chief financial officer, who had come out of retirement to take on the role after the packaging company fired his predecessor in relation to an investigation by U.S. securities regulators.

J.Crew Changes CEOs for Third Time in Three Years

The apparel seller replaced its chief executive after less than a year in the role and just a few months after it emerged from bankruptcy protection with new hedge-fund owners.

