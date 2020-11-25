Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/25/2020 | 11:16am EST
Ahead of Black Friday, Retailers Race to Navigate Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Retailers are bracing for new Covid-19 restrictions that could weigh on holiday sales but hope investments in digital operations will allow them to better reach consumers than in the spring when the economy locked down. 

 
Exxon Documents Reveal More Pessimistic Outlook for Oil Prices

The Texas oil giant has lowered its outlook on oil prices, suggesting it expects the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to linger for much of the next decade. 

 
Deere Expects More Machinery Sales as Crop Prices Rise

Deere & Co. raised expectations for profits next year, anticipating that higher crop prices will lead to improving demand from U.S. farmers for its tractors and harvesting combines. . 

 
JD Health IPO Adds to Hale and Hearty Hong Kong Market

Hong Kong is having a standout year for stock listings, despite political turmoil and the derailment of the world's largest initial public offering. 

 
EU Official Raises Vetting Concerns Over BlackRock Contract

An EU watchdog said the bloc's executive branch failed to properly consider potential conflicts of interest when it chose BlackRock to advise the EU on future banking regulations. 

 
HBO Max Hopes 'Flight Attendant' Will Land Viewers

The new streaming service and its new boss see shows targeting women and younger viewers as a way to stand out in a cluttered video market. 

 
Investcorp's Rishi Kapoor Sees Promise in Private Equity's Main Street Push

Rishi Kapoor, the co-chief executive officer at the $33.3 billion global asset management firm Investcorp Holdings BSC, recently spoke to WSJ Pro Private Equity's Preeti Singh about how his firm is betting private equity's Main Street push ultimately will pay off. Responses have been edited for clarity. 

 
Penguin Random House Parent Near Deal to Buy Simon & Schuster From ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS is close to a deal to sell book publisher Simon & Schuster to German media giant Bertelsmann for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
PC Sales Help HP, Dell Offset Weak Office Spending

Remote working fueled strong demand for Dell and HP personal computers in the latest quarter, cushioning the impact from lower office-equipment spending. 

 
Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty to Felonies Over OxyContin Sales

The guilty plea follows the approval last week by a U.S. bankruptcy court judge of an $8.34 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and the Justice Department.

