News : Latest News
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/25/2020 | 03:16pm EST
Salesforce Is in Talks to Acquire Slack Technologies

A deal, which would mark a big move by the corporate-software maker into office communications, could be reached in days. 

 
Delta, Pilots Strike Deal to Save Jobs

Pilots agreed to accept reduced pay in exchange for job security until 2022, as the industry continues to grapple with reduced travel demand due to the pandemic. 

 
GE Appliances Turns Up the Speed on Supply-Chain Upgrade

Coronavirus-driven disruptions in demand and production added urgency to a GE Appliances digital supply-chain upgrade aimed at building visibility and flexibility. 

 
Amazon Web Services Hit by Outage

The company said it was experiencing errors that were causing issues for a range of cloud-software programs in its region covering the eastern part of the U.S. 

 
Ahead of Black Friday, Retailers Race to Navigate Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Retailers are bracing for new Covid-19 restrictions that could weigh on holiday sales but hope investments in digital operations will allow them to better reach consumers than in the spring when the economy locked down. 

 
Deere Expects More Machinery Sales as Crop Prices Rise

Deere raised expectations for profits next year, anticipating that higher crop prices will lead to improving demand from U.S. farmers for its tractors and harvesting combines. 

 
Exxon Documents Reveal More Pessimistic Outlook for Oil Prices

The Texas oil giant has lowered its outlook on oil prices, suggesting it expects the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to linger for much of the next decade. 

 
China Drugmakers Face Pressure to Prove Their Covid-19 Vaccines Work

Pressure is mounting on Chinese drugmakers to show clinical evidence that their leading Covid-19 vaccines work, after early data on three Western-developed shots showed promising effectiveness against the disease. 

 
JD Health IPO Adds to Hale and Hearty Hong Kong Market

Hong Kong is having a standout year for stock listings, despite political turmoil and the derailment of the world's largest initial public offering. 

 
EU Official Raises Vetting Concerns Over BlackRock Contract

An EU watchdog said the bloc's executive branch failed to properly consider potential conflicts of interest when it chose BlackRock to advise the EU on future banking regulations.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.43% 703.27 Delayed Quote.39.11%
DEERE & COMPANY -1.72% 256.81 Delayed Quote.50.70%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.36% 40.99 Delayed Quote.-39.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.38% 48.58 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 30.95% 38.9 Delayed Quote.31.58%
WTI 1.88% 45.625 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
HOT NEWS
