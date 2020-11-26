Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/26/2020 | 03:16pm EST
Disney Plans More Layoffs as Pandemic Hits Businesses

Walt Disney said it would lay off about 32,000 employees, primarily at its theme parks, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag on its businesses. 

 
AstraZeneca Defends Dosing Error in Covid-19 Vaccine Trial

A top AstraZeneca executive pushes back against criticism that the company failed to disclose enough data from a clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine. 

 
JD Health IPO Will Set Hearts Racing

The record initial public offering of fintech giant Ant Group crashed before taking off. Another Chinese tech listing in Hong Kong should fare better. 

 
Repsol Unveils Five-Year Investment Plan

Repsol said it would invest EUR18.3 billion until 2025 in a push to accelerate its energy transition, become more sustainable and boost shareholder returns. 

 
Remy Cointreau Sees Rebound as Profit Tops Hopes

Remy Cointreau posted a better-than-forecast interim operating profit of EUR106.2 million and said it continues to expect a second-half recovery, led by the U.S. and China. 

 
Facebook's Latest Error Shakes Advertisers' Confidence

The company quietly told advertisers this month that its "conversion lift" tool, used to measure outcomes, overestimated some campaign results. 

 
TikTok Granted Extension on Divestiture Order

Federal officials have granted TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance a weeklong extension of a deadline for completing a divestiture deal, in another delay of the Trump administration's effort to turn the social-media app into an American company. 

 
Amazon Web Services Hit by Outage

The company said it was experiencing errors that were causing issues for a range of cloud-software programs in its region covering the eastern part of the U.S. 

 
Justice Department Clears Intuit to Buy Credit Karma

Antitrust officials cleared Credit Karma's pending $7.1 billion sale to TurboTax maker Intuit after the two companies agreed to divest Credit Karma's burgeoning tax-preparation business. 

 
Salesforce Is in Talks to Acquire Slack Technologies

A deal, which would mark a big move by the corporate-software maker into office communications, could be reached in days.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-20 1515ET

